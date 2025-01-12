Man Arrested After Shooting and Injuring Self, Bodaboda Rider in Kasarani

A man believed to be a licensed gun holder was arrested after he accidentally shot and wounded a bodaboda rider in Kasarani area, Nairobi.

The man also shot and injured himself in the finger in the Saturday January 11 morning incident.

Police responded to the scene and disarmed the man of his pistol that was loaded with 13 bullets.

The victims were taken to hospital pending investigations.

The rider told police the gunman had arrived in a car and parked it near Canopy area before requesting to be taken to his residence near Icipe area.

Upon arrival at the point of destination, the rider asked for his pay.

It was then the pillion passenger reached for his pistol and discharged two bullets.

He is said to have tried to scare the rider but it turned tragic.

He injured himself in the right small finger and later hit the rider in the right leg in the ankle.

The gunshots alerted police who were on patrol who responded there.

The team said they found one Simon White, 50 bleeding from his finger and the rider with a wound in the leg.

The man had discharged the bullets from his Sig Saucer pistol, police said.

Police said they are investigating the motive of the shooting.

Cases of firearms holders misusing their weapons have been on the rise amid calls to address the trend.

Police say they have arrested, disarmed and arraigned some of those involved in the incidents.

Meanwhile, a man was shot and wounded as police confronted a group that had invaded a piece of land in Bamburi area, Mombasa County.

A group had on Saturday January 11 invaded a piece of land and destroyed property.

When police arrived, hell broke loose with many escaping from the scene. Some nine motorcycles used in ferrying the group to the scene were detained by police in the drama.

According to police, the group was armed with crude weapons and was harsh to anyone who asked them questions on their mission.

The group is said to have been sent there by suspected land grabbers eyeing the land.

Police responded to the scene and confronted the group, which turned bloody.

A total of 29 suspects were arrested in the drama and crude weapons recovered from them, police said.

According to police, one suspect confronted the team with a machete prompting the police to shoot him in the leg.

He was rushed to Coast General Hospital and admitted in stable condition.

Police said ten pangas and six slashers were recovered from the detained suspects.

A total of nine motorcycles were also detained in the drama.

Police said they are looking for more suspects connected to the drama.

Cases of land grabbing have been on the rise in the area with many genuine owners losing their property to grabbers.

Officials blame corruption for the trend.