Man arrested with ten kilos of elephant tusks after arriving in Nairobi from Samburu

A man who had traveled from Samburu to Nairobi with a suitcase containing ten kilos of elephant tusks valued at about Sh1 million was arrested as he waited to be picked up.

The man was on Thursday, August 14, confronted by police who were acting on a tip-off and arrested with the suitcase containing the three pieces of tusks. The incident happened at the Globe Cinema Roundabout, police said.

He told police he was waiting to be picked up for a meeting with a potential buyer when he was confronted. He was taken into custody pending arraignment.

Police said the suspect will be charged with the offence of being in Possession of Wildlife Trophies of Endangered Species Contrary to Section 92(4) of the Wildlife Conservation Management Act 2013.

This is the latest seizure of ivory to be made in a series in the past months. This indicates elephants are being killed despite stringent measures in place to address the menace of poaching.

Elephant tusks fetch a fortune in the black market as a surge in demand for ivory in the East continues to fuel the illicit trade in elephant tusks, especially from Africa.

Officials say despite a ban on the international trade in ivory, African elephants are still being poached in large numbers.

As part of efforts to stop the menace, Kenya has started using high-tech surveillance equipment, including drones, to track poachers and keep tabs on elephants and rhinos.

Kenya Wildlife Service and stakeholders have put in place mechanisms to eradicate all forms of wildlife crime, particularly poaching.

These mechanisms include enhanced community education, interagency collaboration, and intensive intelligence-led operations, among others.

These efforts led to zero rhino poaching in Kenya in 2020-the first time in about two decades.

On April 30, 2016, Kenya set ablaze 105 tonnes of elephant ivory and 1.35 tonnes of rhino horn.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta led world leaders and conservationists in burning the remains of elephants and rhinos killed for their tusks and horns.

Parliament has also passed strict anti-poaching laws and the government has beefed up security at parks to stop poaching, which threatens the vital tourism industry.

Regionally, Kenya has also emerged as a major transit route for ivory destined for Asian markets from eastern and central Africa.

The illegal ivory trade is mostly fueled by demand in Asia and the Middle East, where elephant tusks and rhino horns are used to make ornaments and traditional medicines.