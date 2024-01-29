fbpx
    Man Charged with Embezzling Sh327,000 from Cooperative Bank in Nairobi

    A 33-year-old man was on Monday charged with embezzling and handling stolen property.

    Peter Mumo Mutuku, faced charges of embezzling Sh327,000 from Cooperative Bank, Stima Plaza branch in Nairobi.

    The alleged theft, which targeted the bank account of Koki and Associates, reportedly occurred on March 10, 2021.

    Mutuku not only faces charges of theft but also stands accused of handling stolen property, as per the charge sheet presented before Senior Principal Magistrate Gilbert Shikwe at Milimani, Nairobi.

    “Peter Mumo Mutuku on March 10, 2021, at Cooperative Bank, Stima Plaza Branch in Nairobi County within the Republic of Kenya otherwise than in the course of stealing dishonestly received or retained Sh327,000 knowing or having reason to believe it to be stolen money.”

    He pleaded not guilty to the charges and appealed for release on lenient bond terms.

    After consideration, the court granted him Sh300,000 bond with a surety of the same amount or a cash bail of Sh200,000 and two contact persons for his release.

    The mention for pretrial directions scheduled for February 12, 2024.

