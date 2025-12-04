Man dies after falling into 50-foot borehole while removing can in Kapsabet

An attempt by a man to remove a jerrycan from a borehole turned tragic when he fatally fell in there in Kapsabet, Nandi County.

Police said Geoffrey Mutai had ventured into the family borehole on Wednesday to recover a jerrycan they had been using to fetch water when the incident happened.

The jerrycan had accidentally fallen into a 50-foot-deep borehole, which forced Mutai to try to retrieve it.

He then slid and fell into the borehole, fatally, locals and police said.

His body was later retrieved from the borehole and moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and other procedures.

In Singhor area, Nandi County, a night guard was hacked to death in a robbery of coffee berries, police said.

Another guard was attacked and left with serious injuries in the attack on Wednesday dawn at the Coffee Land Outgrowers Limited Kabalebo.

Staff had arrived at the farm and found the doors to the stores open and bags of coffee beans outside.

It was then that two guards who were on duty were found lying unconscious in one of the rooms there.

One Japheth Kurgat, 41 was killed while his colleagues had deep cuts in the head and was admitted in hospital in a stable condition.

Police said they are looking for the assailants. The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and other procedures.

And police in Rodi, Homa Bay are investigating an incident where an arm of a human was found abandoned in a farm.

The arm chopped above the wrist was wrapped in a bag and left in a sugarcane farm in Kogwe village, police said.

Police said there were inscriptions that were found on the arm and they were trying to authenticate them. The motive of the incident was not known and the owner is yet to be identified.

The arm was moved to the mortuary pending other procedures.