Man Dies After Stabbing in Mkuru Slums, Nairobi

Detectives are investigating an incident in which a man was stabbed and killed in an attack at the Mkuru slums, Nairobi.

The man was pronounced dead at the Mkuru Kwa Njenga Level Four Hospital on Monday morning after the stabbing.

Police said good Samaritans found the man bleeding on the roadside near a local primary school moments after he had been stabbed and rushed him to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said he had been stabbed by a sharp object on the clavicle bone.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

Elsewhere, a Burundi woman was found dead in her house in Gatongora, Ruiru, Kiambu County.

Police said Florence Nifasha, 25 died as her relatives made efforts to move her to hospital on Sunday night.

In Mtwapa, Kilifi County, a Swiss national died in hospital after an illness. Police said Peter Christener, 84 had been unwell and died at the Coast General Hospital.

He had complained of spine and abdominal pains.