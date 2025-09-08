Man fatally stabbed in dispute over land in Siaya

A 34-year-old man was fatally stabbed with a spear in a dispute with his neighbour over land in Usenge village, Siaya County.

Police said the incident happened on Saturday September 6 evening in Ugingo village and affected one Boaz Uduma Odero.

Police said the victim had a longstanding dispute with the said assailant over land.

The victim had apparently picked up an axe and went to the house of the assailant where a fight ensued.

It was then the assailant picked up a spear that he used to attack Odero killing him.

The suspect went to a local hospital for treatment before he surrendered to Usigu patrol base saying he had killed the victim.

Police visited the scene and found the body lying in a pool of blood before moving it to the mortuary pending an autopsy and investigations.

The suspect was detained pending an investigation into the murder, police said.

Elsewhere in Ndhiwa, Homabay County, the body of a man was found in a thicket after a suspected murder.

Police said the body of Omburu Olare, 37 was found lying in the thicket with blood oozing from his head and both hands.

A witness told police he saw a man assault the deceased in the area. The body was found about 50 meters from the deceased man’s house and moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and investigations.

Murder cases have been on the rise in the area and most of them are linked to land disputes and love triangles. Police say they are rushing to solve them.

And in Laare, Meru County, a man was stabbed and killed in an altercation. The deceased was identified as Timothy Thuranira and succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital where he had been rushed to after the September 5, 2025 stabbing in the stomach.

Police said a suspect in the murder was later arrested by villagers and surrendered to authorities.

Police are investigating murder and the suspect was expected in court on Monday September 8, 2025 where investigators planned to ask the local magistrate to allow them to hold him for a week pending further investigations.