Man fatally stabbed in robbery in Mathare slums

A 28-year-old man was stabbed and killed in a robbery in Mathare slums, Nairobi.

The man identified as Peter Muthama was stabbed in the back in a struggle with suspected thugs in the area on June 1.

His body was found lying next to a makeshift long after the incident had happened, police said.

The assailants escaped the scene soon after the attack.

Police arrived at the scene and picked up the body to the mortuary pending autopsy and an investigation into the gang.

Police have been advising robbery victims to always cooperate with their attackers for their safety.

Police say of the suspects involved in robberies are under the influence and can cause death or harm with slight provocation or resistance, hence the need for cooperation.

A hunt for the suspects behind the attacks is ongoing, police said.

Elsewhere in Menengai, Nakuru County, two badly mutilated male bodies were found dumped along the Mogotio-Kipkitur road at Kinoyo village on May 31.

Police said both bodies were naked, their hands chopped off, with multiple physical injuries.

They are believed to have been tortured, killed elsewhere and dumped at the scene.

The motive of the murder and those behind the same are yet to be established.

Police took the bodies to the mortuary in Nakuru pending autopsy and other investigations.

Meanwhile, a team of officers drawn from Kibera Police Station has apprehended four notorious criminals who have been terrorising innocent residents of Kibera and its environs.

The quartet was flushed out of their hideout in Kibera Line Saba area following a well-coordinated operation.

A swift search led to the recovery of a homemade firearm, three rounds of 9mm ammunition, alongside six smartphones, two laptops, and a camera lens.

The suspects are currently in police custody, undergoing processing ahead of their arraignment, while the recovered items remain secured as exhibits in the ongoing investigation.