Man Fatally Stabbed in Robbery in Mathare Slums

Police are looking for a gang that stabbed and killed a man in Mathare slums, Nairobi.

The body of the deceased was found on the roadside in Kampala Ndogo area, police said.

Police said the incident happened on Monday morning.

The man may have been stabbed near the scene where the body was found with a stab wound in the chest.

The man did not have identification documents then. The body was moved to the mortuary pending identification and autopsy.

And in Langobaya, Malindi, Kilifi County, the body of one Charo Mathole Nzillo aged 71 was found in a maize plantation after suspected murder.

Police said they visited the scene and found the lifeless body with deep cuts on his head, a deep cut on his left shoulder, and a cut on his right hand with bruises on his neck.

In his trousers, a brown wallet was recovered containing Sh1425, a motorbike key, and personal effects.

The motive of the murder is yet to be known. The body is lying in a mortuary pending autopsy and further probe.