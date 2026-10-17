Man found dead with injuries near Mumias Sugar Company water plant

Police in Kakamega County have launched investigations into the murder of a 32-year-old man whose body was found lying in a trench near a road at Mumias Sugar Company.

The deceased was identified as Kassim Otengo and resident of Makunda in Matungu Sub-County.

According to police, the body was discovered on Friday, October 16, 2026, near the company’s water plant after the person in charge of internal security at Mumias Sugar Company alerted the authorities.

Officers visited the scene and found Otengo’s body lying in a trench near the road.

The body had fresh wounds on the head, left fingers and back, raising suspicions of foul play.

Police processed the scene before moving the body to Butere Sub-County Hospital mortuary, where it is awaiting a postmortem examination to establish the cause of death.

Investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the man’s death and identify those responsible.

And police in Meru County are investigating the death of a 32-year-old man whose body was found seated on a chair outside his rented house at Sokomoko Shopping Centre in Imenti East Sub-County.

The deceased, identified as Lawrence Muguna, was discovered at around 6 a.m. on Friday, October 16, 2026, in Kangere Sub-location.

According to police, the body was discovered by his landlord, who subsequently alerted the authorities through the area administration.

Police observed bloodstains at the doorstep of the deceased’s kitchen and inside the kitchen. Blood was also seen coming from his nose, raising questions about the circumstances surrounding his death.

Investigators established that Muguna had been unwell on October 15, and had been taken to Gankere Dispensary for treatment.

The scene was processed and documented before the body was moved to Meru Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary, where it is being preserved pending a postmortem examination to establish the cause of death.

Police have classified the incident as a suspected sudden death as investigations continue to establish the circumstances surrounding the man’s demise.