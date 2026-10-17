EACC, UNODC seek stronger cooperation in war against corruption

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) have pledged to strengthen cooperation in combating corruption and transnational economic crime across Eastern Africa.

The commitment followed a high-level bilateral meeting between EACC Chief Executive Officer Abdi Mohamud and UNODC Executive Director Dr. Monica Juma at the United Nations Office in Vienna on October 16, 2026.

The discussions focused on enhancing law enforcement capacity, advancing the use of forensic technology and improving mutual legal assistance to tackle cross-border corruption and economic crimes.

The two officials explored ways to strengthen institutional capacity and improve regional collaboration in investigating and prosecuting complex economic crimes, which often extend beyond national jurisdictions.

Mohamud acknowledged UNODC’s continued support to the EACC through the Programme for Legal Empowerment and Aid Delivery in Kenya (PLEAD) and the UNODC Africa Hub based in Nairobi.

He underscored the importance of sustained technical cooperation and joint capacity-building initiatives in strengthening the commission’s effectiveness in preventing and combating corruption.

The EACC chief also briefed Juma on the establishment of the Africa Anti-Corruption Studies and Research Centre (CEREAC) in Nairobi, seeking UNODC’s support for its research, policy development and capacity-building programmes.

The proposed collaboration is expected to strengthen evidence-based approaches to fighting corruption and promote the development of effective anti-corruption policies across the continent.

The meeting also provided an opportunity for the two institutions to explore further cooperation, drawing on UNODC’s international expertise and anti-corruption tools to strengthen national and regional responses to corruption and economic crime.

The EACC said it remained committed to strategic partnerships aimed at promoting accountability, protecting public resources and upholding the rule of law.