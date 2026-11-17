Ukraine has severely damaged a critical bridge linking Russia to occupied Crimea, in what President Volodymyr Zelensky says was an “unprecedented operation” weeks in the making.

Images shared by Ukrainian officials show a section of the Crimean Bridge has collapsed into the water, dealing a logistical and symbolic blow to Moscow’s war effort.

The Kremlin said it would rebuild the bridge “better than before” and that Russian President Vladimir Putin had been briefed on the overnight attack.

Elsewhere, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said the Pivnichnyi (Northern) and Pivdennyi (Southern) bridges – key crossings over the Dnipro River – had been closed after Russia hit Ukraine’s capital overnight.

The Southern bridge partially reopened on Tuesday, Klitschko said.

Ukraine has long targeted the Crimean Bridge, which provides a road and rail route for Russian soldiers heading towards the front line, but has struggled to close it for good.

While Kyiv has been trying to increase the cost to Russia of waging war economically, by hitting oil refineries and depots, striking the bridge is an attempt to increase the political cost on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The timing of the strike comes at a significant moment, ahead of Putin meeting the leaders of China and the US. This could cloud his moment back in the spotlight.

The Crimean Bridge was built by Russia after it invaded and illegally annexed Ukraine’s southern peninsula in 2014.

The $3.6bn (£2.7bn) piece of infrastructure is widely seen in Russia and Ukraine as Putin’s personal pet project: His close tycoon friend Arkady Rotenberg built it, and then Putin personally opened it by driving a lorry over it in May 2018.

In Ukraine, the much-hated bridge is seen as one of the main symbols of Russia’s continuing occupation of Ukrainian lands.

The damage after the overnight attack, involving cruise missiles and drones, appeared to be far more severe than during previous strikes on the bridge, with a large arched section of the bridge apparently destroyed.

Video footage appeared to show critical damage to the road section, with remnants of the support arch and road deck seen protruding from the water below.

Zelensky said the strike was the result of a seven-stage operation by the military and security services, which saw Ukrainian forces “gradually destroy air defence systems, radars, electronic warfare equipment, and other designated targets on the way to the final objective”.

He said several types of Ukrainian drones as well as the country’s Flamingo and Neptune cruise missiles were fired overnight during a “pivotal stage”.

The Ukrainian president also said the rail section parallel to the bridge’s road had also been hit by a wave of drones, though images showed its supporting arch was still standing and Russia’s transport ministry later said some rail services resumed.

Ukraine’s state security service SBU said its operations had “systematically suppressed enemy air defence systems” over a month, and said it showed “no Russian defence systems can guarantee the safety of illegal objects occupied by the invaders”.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s military said the roadway on the bridge is “out of action”, with no vehicle able to cross it, and the railway section is still standing, but with a damaged arch.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the bridge would “be restored following Ukrainian strikes, and it will be even better than before”, and did not rule out the possibility the strikes were linked to Putin’s visit to China.

Russia’s Investigative Committee confirmed structural damage and said it had opened a “criminal case… on terrorism charges” after attacks by “Ukraine’s armed formations”.

For the second day in a row, Russia recorded the biggest Ukrainian drone attack since the war began, with 2,256 drones downed, according to the defence ministry.

Zelensky had warned of major attacks in the days leading up to a meeting between Putin, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping in China’s Shenzhen on Thursday.

Loud explosions were heard in Kyiv just before midnight on Tuesday, with Klitschko saying shortly after that the city had suffered “damage to critical infrastructure systems” and disruption to heating and water supplies.

On Tuesday morning, Zelensky said four ballistic missiles had targeted the Southern Bridge, and another three had been fired on the Northern Bridge.

Some of Kyiv’s above-ground metro services were also damaged in the overnight attacks, local officials said, after civilians were told to go to civil defence shelters.

Eight major bridges span the Dnipro River, connecting the western and eastern parts of Kyiv, and an estimated three million residents rely on the bridges to travel across the city.

Strikes on the busy Northern and Southern Bridges will cause major disruption to people’s daily lives.

Elsewhere, three people have been injured in a Russian missile attack in the central Cherkasy region, according to local officials.

The long-term impact of the Crimean Bridge strike is still not fully clear, though the risk of a serious transport and logistics crisis for the Russian military has increased significantly.

The collapse of the arched section has cut off the peninsula’s direct road and rail links with Russia – at least until the crossing can be repaired.

However, there is still a land corridor running through the occupied parts of Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions – though Kyiv has been systematically striking transport routes across northern Crimea, as well as bridges and other crossings in the area around Chongar.

This has already caused problems with the delivery of fuel and other supplies, including military cargo.

There is a ferry crossing across the Kerch Strait, which connects the Black Sea with the Sea of Azov. It could partly compensate for the loss of the bridge, but its capacity is very limited and it is also vulnerable to attack.

Russia could also supply Crimea by sea, but this route is also risky, as Ukrainian naval and aerial drones operate extensively in the area.

In addition, debris from the Crimean Bridge – particularly its enormous arch – may have blocked the shipping channel.

This would make it harder for larger vessels to pass through and create further problems for the Russian-occupied ports in the Sea of Azov, including Mariupol and Berdyansk.

Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Approximately one-fifth of Ukraine is now under Russian occupation and Kyiv has refused Putin’s demand to give up areas of Ukraine’s eastern Donbas that remain under its control.

By BBC News