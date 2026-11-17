Dan Carney, who co-founded Pizza Hut with his brother nearly 70 years ago, has died, according to his alma mater Wichita State University and the Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation, which he chaired for 50 years.

Carney was “an entrepreneur, philanthropist and proud Shocker whose impact on our university and community will be felt for generations,” WSU said on its social media.

Carney and his brother Frank, who passed away in 2020, opened the first Pizza Hut in Wichita, Kansas, 1958, the university said.

Born in 1931, he was the second of seven children and grew up in the city, where he and his brother would build one of the best-known restaurant brands in the world, WSU said.

With a $600 dollar loan from their mother, Carney and his brother opened their first restaurant on the same corner where their father ran a grocery store after seeing a magazine article about pizza’s growing popularity, WSU’s Pizza Hut Museum said.

Prior to that, Carney had served two years in the Air Force in Georgia before returning to Wichita for a master’s degree in business, the school said.

The first Pizza Hut was opened on the same street corner where Carney’s father ran a grocery store.

After his father death in 1948, at 17-years-old, Carney took on more of the work there, taking orders, running deliveries and managing customer pickups, the museum said.

At 26-years-old, Carney and his brother founded Pizza Hut, which saw huge success – with its first franchised location opening in Topeka, Kansas – and eventually expanding to 90 countries, according to the museum.

In 1977, the Carney brothers sold the chain to PepsiCo, which moved the headquarters to Texas and later spun off its restaurant division, including Pizza Hut, to a separate company.

The original Pizza Hut has since been moved to WSU’s campus, where it was preserved and transformed into a museum.

CNN has reached out to Pizza Hut for comment.

Carney also served as a Chairman for the Board of the Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation of Kansas for decades, receiving honors for his work with the foundation, among other achievements.

The Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation hailed Carney as “a devoted champion of our mission,” whose “influence reaches far beyond his years of leadership, touching the lives of countless individuals and families who have benefited from the work he helped make possible.”

“We are proud that Wichita State was part of his journey and even prouder that his values of service, innovation and pride in the Wichita community will continue to inspire future generations of Shockers,” WSU said, praising his continued commitment to the community.

“Through his humility, wisdom and unwavering belief in the power of giving back, Dan shaped the lives of those who had the privilege to learn from him, work alongside him and benefit from his mentorship,” the university added.

He is survived by his wife, Gayla, and his children and grandchildren.

By CNN