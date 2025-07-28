Man found murdered, body abandoned on the roadside in Busia

Police in Busia are also investigating the murder of an unknown man whose body was found with serious head injuries behind Pramukh Cash and Carry Supermarket Sunday morning.

The deceased, with the head completely deformed, was lying dead and it is suspected he had been hit by a blunt object on the head.

A red motorcycle was also found beside the body, police said. The body was transferred to Busia County Referral Hospital mortuary, awaiting identification and autopsy.

Meanwhile, two suspects were Monday July 28 morning lynched by a mob in Kondele area, Kisumu in a robbery incident.

The two are said to have been in the company of three others and had raided a home where they robbed occupants of a tv set, two bank cards, mobile phone and shoes.

As they were leaving the scene, an alarm was raised alerting locals who joined in the hunt and caught up with two suspects stoning them to death.

Police said three others managed to escape the scene. The stolen items were recovered from the slain suspects.

The bodies were moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and identification. Two other similar incidents were reported in Likuyani, Kakamega County and Matongo in Nyamira County, police said of the weekend drama.

Police discourage mob lynching and term the trend criminal. Police want suspects be surrendered to authorities for processing.

There has been a rise in mob lynching incidents in the country. Police say up to three cases are reported daily which they term as alarming.

At the weekend, six people were arrested for murder after a car wash attendant was killed over claims he had stolen at the facility.

The deceased was fatally assaulted by fellow attendants and guards at the facility. Police visited the scene and arrested the six for murder.