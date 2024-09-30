Man Killed, Another Injured After Being Trapped by Demolished Slab in Kilimani

A man who was scavenging for construction materials at a demolished house was killed after he was trapped by heavy stones in Kilimani area, Nairobi.

The victim identified as Moses Osinde was at the site along Marcus Curvey road opposite Arabian Palace restaurant Sunday September 29 at about 2 pm when the incident happened.

Police said Osinde was with his brother and were scavenging for construction materials at the site when he was trapped.

His brother escaped with injuries and was rescued by locals.

The building was recently demolished by a developer who plans to erect a new and modern one.

This gave room for locals to venture there to get free construction materials including stones and metal rods.

It was then that he two brothers were trapped under a slab that collapsed on them killing one of them.

Police said the victim was removed from the site unconscious and rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The body was later moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other procedures.

The other brother was attended to and discharged.

Meanwhile, police in Kisumu are investigating the murder of a 25-year-old man.

The body of Richard Odhiambo was found lying in a pool of blood long after he had been hit in the head.

The victim worked at a local bakery, his colleagues and police said.

Police said he was attacked by three men as he walked home on Saturday and they are yet to know the motive of the same.

The body was moved to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital morgue pending autopsy.

And one Nicholas Mbai, 50 was found dead in his house in Muthurwa estate, Nairobi.

The man had gone to sleep on Saturday but failed to wake up the following day, police said.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending investigations.

In Juja, Kiambu County, one Esther Kirigo, 30 was found dead in Titanic area.

Police officers visited the scene and found the body of the deceased lying on a grass field with no physical injuries.

The body was moved to Thika general Kago mortuary awaiting post-mortem examination.