Man kills girlfriend, dies by suicide in Witeithie

A 36-year-old man killed his 20-year-old girlfriend before he died by suicide in Witeithie in Juja, Kiambu County.

The woman was a student at TIBS college in Thika Town. A suicide note was found in the house where the bodies lay after the Wednesday murder and suicide incidents, police said.

Neighbours said the incident happened on Wednesday August 6 and that they first stumbled on the body of the woman identified as Linet Nkatha who had been strangled to death lying on the floor in their rented house.

The woman was a student at a Thika based college.

It was then they found the body of one Dickson Muriithi Mutwiri, 36 hanging from the ceiling with a manila rope tied around his neck.

Police said the neighbours called for help and on checking they found a suicide note addressed to the DCI Juja. The note also had contacts of the mother to the deceased man. The note further confessed to the murder. Police did not disclose further details of the suicide note which was taken for further analysis.

The bodies were moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations. This increased to four, the number of people who have died in such circumstances in two days.

Police said in both incidents, the victims were couples and that the man killed the female partners before they died by suicide.

The police are investigating the incidents. On Tuesday August 5, a 28-year-old man killed his wife before he died by suicide in a tragic incident in Olokirikirai village, Narok County.

The motive of the incident is yet to be known, police said. Police visited the scene and found the two lifeless bodies of Lemiso Sangoyo, 28 and his wife Regina Lelempere, 24 long after the tragedy.

The body of the man was hanging on a wire that tied around the neck and from the ceiling. That of the woman was found lying in a pool of blood with stab wounds in the neck.

There were blood stains on the floor of the house, police said. The two bodies were removed to Narok County Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.