Man kills wife, dies by suicide in Narok village

A 28-year-old man killed his wife before he died by suicide in a tragic incident in Olokirikirai village, Narok County.

The motive of the incident is yet to be known, police said of the Tuesday August 5 incident.

Police visited the scene and found the two lifeless bodies of Lemiso Sangoyo, 28 and his wife Regina Lelempere, 24 long after the tragedy.

The body of the man was hanging on a wire that tied around the neck and from the ceiling. That of the woman was found lying in a pool of blood with stab wounds in the neck.

There were blood stains on the floor of the house, police said. The two bodies were removed to Narok County Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Police say cases of suicide are on the rise amid calls for action to address the trend. Most of the victims are men, statistics show.

The World Health Organisation says such cases are attributed to joblessness, death, academic failures or pressures, legal difficulties and financial difficulties.

Other reasons are bullying, previous suicide attempts, history of suicide in a family, alcoholism and substance misuse, depression and bipolar disorder.

The government says efforts are being made to address the menace.

Meanwhile, six people were Tuesday killed in separate accidents reported in the country. The victims included five pedestrians and a pillion passengers. Police said 20 other people were injured in the accidents and included six passengers, five pedestrians, three drivers, three riders and two pillion passengers.

Fatal accidents are on the rise amid efforts to address the menace.

And a police officer was injured during an operation targeting illicit brew in Mikinduri, Meru County. The officer was electrocuted and slightly burned after touching a barbed wire that had been connected to live wire.

This prompted the team to abandon the mission.

Police said the victim was rushed to a local hospital where he was attended to and discharged.