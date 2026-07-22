Man stabbed to death during relief food distribution in Nyando, Kisumu County

Police in Kisumu County are investigating the fatal stabbing of a 32-year-old man following a fight that broke out during a relief food and bursary distribution event in Kadibo Sub-county.

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon at Konyako Village in Kamayoga Sub-location and was reported by locals.

Police visited the scene and launched investigations.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the violence erupted at around 2 p.m. during the distribution of relief food and bursaries led by Nyando MP Jared Okello at Hongo Ogosa Primary School.

Police said a misunderstanding arose among a group of youths, leading to a fight about 400 metres from the school.

During the altercation, Evan Ouma Otieno, 32, was allegedly stabbed multiple times with a sharp object.

He sustained two deep cuts to the head, including one on the forehead, two stab wounds to the chest and two more stab wounds to the buttocks.

Crime scene officers processed and documented the scene before the body was moved to Ahero Sub-County Hospital Mortuary, where a post-mortem examination will be conducted.

Police have launched investigations to identify and arrest those involved in the fatal attack.

Elsewhere, police in Murang’a County have launched a murder investigation after the body of an unidentified man was recovered from the Mathioya River in Kangema Sub-County.

The grim discovery was reported on Wednesday afternoon by a local who alerted authorities after residents spotted a sack floating in the river at around 12:30 p.m. and suspected it contained human remains.

Police officers visited the scene and retrieved the sack from the river.

Inside, they found the body of an unidentified man believed to be about 55 years old.

Preliminary examination revealed that the deceased’s hands had been tied in front, while he had visible swellings on the head, believed to have been caused by a blunt object, suggesting he may have been assaulted before his body was dumped in the river.

Crime scene officers processed and documented the scene before the body was moved to Kangema Hospital Mortuary, where it is awaiting identification and a post-mortem examination.

Police have launched investigations to establish the identity of the deceased, the circumstances surrounding the killing and those responsible.