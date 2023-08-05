Manchester City Battle Arsenal in Sunday’s Community Shield Clash

As the new football season approaches, reigning Premier League champions Manchester City are gearing up to face last season’s runners-up, Arsenal, in the much-anticipated Community Shield match on Sunday.

Manchester City is coming off a remarkable season where they secured the treble, winning the Premier League, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup.

Their impressive form has set high expectations for the upcoming campaign, and the Community Shield provides them with an early opportunity to showcase their strength and readiness.

On the other side, Arsenal surprised many with their unexpected title challenge last season.

Manchester City Vs Arsenal live will be available on DSTV.

In a bid to maintain their momentum, the Gunners have been busy in the transfer market, investing around £200 million on three major signings.

Midfielder Declan Rice, acquired for a staggering £100 million, is set to bolster the team’s midfield, while defender Jurrien Timber and forward Kai Havertz, bought for £40 million and £67.5 million respectively, will provide defensive stability and attacking prowess.

These acquisitions were made early, enabling the players to integrate seamlessly into the squad during the club’s preseason tour of the United States.

While Arsenal has demonstrated ambition and promise in their preseason matches, there are still areas for improvement, such as squad trimming, to be addressed.

However, their proactive approach to transfers has fueled optimism among fans and players alike, as they aim to elevate their game further in the upcoming 2023-24 season.

As for Manchester City, there have been notable changes to their squad during the summer.

While Mateo Kovacic has joined the ranks, the departure of key players like Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez has left some uncertainty.

Moreover, the futures of Bernardo Silva, Kyle Walker, Joao Cancelo, and Kalvin Phillips remain uncertain, raising concerns about potential departures.

Manager Pep Guardiola faces the challenge of ensuring squad stability while also addressing the needs of unhappy players. The pursuit of RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol for £77.6 million is also yet to be finalized, potentially affecting the team’s strength for the upcoming season.

With both teams in different stages of transition, Sunday’s Community Shield match Manchester City Vs Arsenal live promises to be an exciting encounter, providing a glimpse into how the two giants of English football are shaping up for the battles ahead.

