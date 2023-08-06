Breaking Records And Breaking Banks: Omanyala Ferdinand’s Image Rights Rates Now At Sh7.1 Million

Kenyan sprinter Omanyala Ferdinand has revised his official rate card for image rights, with fees starting at $50,000 (Sh7,112,000.00) for a year’s usage of his image.

This move comes as the athlete’s popularity continues to soar, following his remarkable achievements in the 60m, 100m, and 200m events.

The charges for image rights will apply to various media platforms, including print and websites, among others, in accordance with Kenya’s image rights regulations.

In addition to this, personal appearances and activations will cost $3,200 hourly, covering on-ground appearances, public relations, and production, depending on the scale of the event.

The statement from Image Rights Kenya, which represents Omanyala Ferdinand, clarified that additional services such as endorsements, content creation, sponsorship packages, and travel and accommodation will be priced based on the specific requirements of each project.

Omanyala Ferdinand’s rise to stardom has been meteoric, and he has quickly become one of Kenya’s most celebrated athletes.

The sprinter currently holds the African record in the 100m event, clocking an impressive time of 9.77 seconds.

His exceptional talent has earned him titles at the Commonwealth Games and the African Championships in the 100m event during 2022.

Confident in his abilities, Omanyala has boldly declared that he aims to surpass the legendary Usain Bolt’s world record of 9.58 seconds in the 100m event.

His determination and exceptional performances have captured the attention of sports enthusiasts worldwide.

As his success continues to grow, Omanyala’s management team decided to formalize the pricing for the use of his image.

Omanyala Ferdinand Rate Card aims to ensure that the athlete’s brand is protected and managed appropriately in various commercial and promotional ventures.

The move reflects the increasing commercial value of athletes and celebrities in the digital age, where image rights play a crucial role in endorsements, branding, and advertising campaigns.

By setting clear rates for his image, Omanyala aims to strike a balance between capitalizing on his achievements and maintaining control over his public image.

