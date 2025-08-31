Manchester United Make Fresh Move for Emiliano Martinez

Manchester United have revived their interest in Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez with just two days left before the summer transfer window closes.

Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that United have reached out to both Aston Villa and Martinez over a possible move to Old Trafford ahead of Monday’s deadline.

Martinez, who has started the new season with Villa, had earlier hinted at leaving after last season’s final match. United are also in talks with Belgian side Royal Antwerp over goalkeeper Senne Lammens, but the club is keeping Martinez as an alternative in case those negotiations collapse.

The move comes as United appear unhappy with their current goalkeeping options. Andre Onana has not played in the Premier League this season and was benched after featuring in the Carabao Cup defeat to Grimsby Town. Altay Bayindir has been starting instead, but his performances have not been convincing.

Martinez is one of the most decorated goalkeepers in the world, having won the Yashin Trophy and the Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper award twice each — achievements no other player has managed. He is also the current holder of both titles.

Aston Villa signed Dutch goalkeeper Marco Bizot this summer, who already deputised for Martinez when he was suspended on the opening day. That cover could make Villa more open to selling their Argentine star if United decide to push harder before the deadline.