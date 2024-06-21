Manny Pacquiao Siblings: A Look at the Boxer’s Family Tree

Manny Pacquiao is a Filipino professional boxer, media celebrity and politician who has achieved unparalleled success in his career.

He rose from poverty to become a world-famous boxer, winning titles in eight weight divisions and holding world championships across four decades.

Pacquiao is the only eight-division world champion in history and has won twelve major world titles.

He has been named Fighter of the Decade for the 2000s and has won numerous awards, including three-time Ring magazine Fighter of the Year and Best Fighter ESPY Award.

Pacquiao has also been recognized as one of the greatest boxers of all time, ranking fourth on BoxRec’s list of the greatest boxers, pound-for-pound, of all time.

Siblings

Manny was born into a large family with six siblings.

His eldest sibling is his sister Liza, who is a few years older than Manny. He also has an older sister named Dionesia.

Manny’s younger brother, Alberto “Bobby” Pacquiao, is also a former professional boxer and politician.

Manny has two other younger sisters, Isidra and Rogelio, as well as his youngest sibling, a younger brother named Gene.

Growing up in a large family with limited financial resources, Manny’s early life was marked by poverty and hardship.

Despite these challenges, he was able to find solace in boxing and eventually rose to become one of the most successful and celebrated boxers in the world.

Career

Pacquiao rose from poverty to become a world-famous boxer, winning titles in eight weight divisions and holding world championships across four decades.

He is the only eight-division world champion in history and has won twelve major world titles.

Pacquiao has been named Fighter of the Decade for the 2000s and has won numerous awards, including three-time Ring magazine Fighter of the Year and Best Fighter ESPY Award.

He has also been recognized as one of the greatest boxers of all time, ranking fourth on BoxRec’s list of the greatest boxers, pound-for-pound, of all time.

Pacquiao’s professional boxing career began in 1995, when he was just 16 years old.

Also Read: Julia Roberts Siblings: The Support System Behind Hollywood’s Leading Lady

He started in the light flyweight division and quickly gained popularity for his aggressive fighting style and unique looks.

Pacquiao won his first major title on December 4, 1998, knocking out Thailand’s Chatchai Sasakul to capture the World Boxing Council (WBC) flyweight title.

Over the next several years, he engaged in a series of high-profile fights, winning the World Boxing Association (WBA) and International Boxing Federation (IBF) featherweight titles, the WBC and The Ring’s junior lightweight titles and the WBC lightweight title.

Pacquiao’s rise was aided by American trainer Freddie Roach, who gradually transformed him into a multifaceted boxer without detracting from his natural aggression or punching power.

He had a 15-bout winning streak that came to an abrupt end in June 2012 when he lost his WBO welterweight title to Timothy Bradley in a controversial split decision.

Pacquiao regained the title in April 2014 by beating Bradley in a unanimous decision.

His next major bout was against the undefeated Floyd Mayweather in May 2015, a much-anticipated contest that the two fighters’ camps had been negotiating on and off for more than six years.

In that event, Pacquiao was unable to mount an effective offense against Mayweather, who was arguably the greatest defensive fighter of his generation, and he lost by unanimous decision.

Boxing record

Pacquiao’s professional boxing record is 72 wins, 62 knockouts, and 8 losses. He competed in professional boxing from 1995 to 2021.

He is the only boxer in history to win twelve major world titles in eight different weight divisions.

Pacquiao is also the first boxer to win the lineal championship in five different weight divisions and the first to win major world titles in four of the original eight weight divisions of boxing, known as the “glamour divisions”: flyweight, featherweight, lightweight and welterweight.

Personal life

Pacquiao is married to Jinkee Pacquiao. They have been married since May 10, 1999.

Together, they have five children: Emmanuel “Jimuel” Pacquiao Jr., Michael Stephen Pacquiao, Mary Divine Grace “Princess” Pacquiao, Queen Elizabeth “Queenie” Pacquiao and Israel Pacquiao.

Jimuel, the eldest, is an amateur boxer, model, and actor. Michael is a rapper who has found success with his music.

Princess runs a popular YouTube channel with millions of subscribers. Queenie and Israel are the younger children in the family.

The Pacquiao family is very close-knit and they are often seen together at Manny’s boxing matches and other events.

Jinkee has been a constant source of support for Manny throughout his illustrious boxing career and political endeavors.