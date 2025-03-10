Maraga and Matiangi: Contrasting Realities in Kisii Politics 

Fred Matiang’i is often seen as a symbol of discipline and efficiency, with many believing he could lead Kenya into a productive and orderly future.

His governance record and loyalty to his superiors have earned him admiration, positioning him as a key figure in national politics.

In contrast, David Maraga is celebrated for his unwavering commitment to the rule of law, exemplified by his historic nullification of the 2017 presidential election, which underscored the judiciary’s independence.

In the political arena alliances, numbers, and strategy are paramount.

While Maraga’s potential candidacy only recently surfaced with public remarks and campaign posters, Matiang’i, currently serving at the World Bank, has yet to declare his intentions.

Despite this, his name frequently arises in political discussions, especially after endorsements from Mount Kenya leaders seeking a candidate from a smaller community.

Coalitions remain essential in Kenyan politics.

As John Mundey once noted, alliances addressing shared concerns are crucial for influence. Both Maraga and Matiangi must demonstrate their ability to collaborate with like-minded partners, as no politician can succeed alone, particularly at the presidential level.

Understanding the dynamics of Gusii leadership is vital, but national and tribal geopolitics are equally critical.

Matiang’i faces questions about his tenure’s suppression of free speech, while Maraga’s nullification of a Mount Kenya leader’s victory leaves him with political baggage. Both must navigate these challenges to build broader appeal.

The Abagusii community is known for its principled stance and long-term vision, often prioritizing collective pride over immediate gains.

Their history of defying norms, from judicial rulings to rejecting financial enticements, highlights their unique political identity.

This reputation has gurnered admiration from other voter blocs, positioning Gusii leaders as potential unifiers in Kenya’s governance.

Raila Odinga’s 2017 strategy influenced by Maraga’s ruling, could have altered Kenya’s political landscape had he fully participated in the repeat election.

Beyond Maraga and Matiang i, the Gusii elite have shown fearlessness in shaping national discourse, with many capable of significant impact.

The question remains: who can form a formidable coalition?

William Ruto’s rise exemplifies the importance of loyalty and strategic alliances.

Similarly, Matiang’i’s steadfastness during challenging times has solidified his reputation as a reliable political player.

Maraga’s adherence to principles, while commendable, may hinder his ability to navigate the pragmatic world of politics.

For Gusii leaders to remain relevant, they must actively engage in national politics, forging purposeful partnerships beyond their region.

A calculated move, such as Matiang’i serving as Deputy President in a broader coalition, could pave the way for a stronger Gusii presidential bid in the future. This approach requires a focus on long-term welfare rather than hero worship.

The presidency demands years of groundwork and strategic planning. Globally, figures like Kamala Harris illustrate the challenges of navigating complex political landscapes without adequate preparation.

Ruto’s journey to State House underscores the value of persistence and proximity to power. Transitioning directly from the judiciary to the presidency, as Maraga might attempt, is politically ambitious and requires careful coalition-building.

As Amanda Tattersall highlights in Power in Coalition, successfi effective leadership and shared goals. Gusii leaders must seize bridges, negotiate strategically, and present a united front. The motion, and the time for action is now. There is no easy ride to.

Ishmael Nyaribo is an Advocate High Court of Kenya.

By Ishmael Nyaribo