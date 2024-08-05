Margaret Hutchinson Named University of Nairobi Acting Vice Chancellor

Margaret Hutchinson has officially assumed the role of Acting Vice Chancellor at the University of Nairobi.

In a statement on Monday, the University announced that the institution’s Council witnessed the transition.

She succeeds Stephen Kiama.

“The Council of the University of Nairobi, led by Chair Prof Amukowa Anangwe, today observed the office takeover by Acting Vice Chancellor Margaret Hutchinson,” the statement read.

“Hutchinson was appointed to the position on Friday, August 2, 2024, following the suspension of Stephen Kiama Gitahi.”

Hutchinson, a horticulturist and senior lecturer at the University of Nairobi, brings over 30 years of experience in the agriculture sector.

The University’s Council also announced new management appointments:

Ayub Gitau, former Dean of the Faculty of Engineering, has been named Acting Deputy Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs.

Francis Mulaa, former Associate Dean of the Faculty of Science and Technology, will serve as Acting Deputy Vice Chancellor for Research, Innovation, and Enterprise.

Kiama, appointed as Vice Chancellor in 2020 to succeed Peter Mbithi, was set to serve a five-year term until 2025.

Before his vice chancellorship, Kiama held various roles, including Deputy Vice Chancellor for Human Resource and Administration, Acting Deputy Vice Chancellor for Finance, Planning, and Development, Principal of the College of Agriculture and Veterinary Sciences, Director of the Wangari Maathai Institute for Peace and Environmental Studies, Chairman of the Department of Veterinary Anatomy and Physiology, Acting Dean of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, and Associate Dean of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine.

The University has recently experienced leadership conflicts between the Council and Kiama, culminating in the Council placing Kiama on compulsory leave.