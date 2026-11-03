Margrethe II Siblings: All About Princess Benedikte and Prince Richard of Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg

Margrethe II, born Margrethe Alexandrine Þórhildur Ingrid on 16 April 1940 at Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen, is a member of the Danish royal family who reigned as Queen of Denmark from 14 January 1972 until her abdication on 14 January 2024.

She is the eldest child of King Frederik IX and Queen Ingrid, born Princess of Sweden. A constitutional amendment in 1953 allowed female succession, making her heir presumptive.

She succeeded her father upon his death and became the first female Danish monarch since Margrethe I in the late fourteenth and early fifteenth centuries.

Her reign lasted exactly 52 years, making her the second-longest-reigning Danish monarch after Christian IV.

She married Henri de Laborde de Monpezat, later Prince Henrik, on 10 June 1967; the couple had two sons, King Frederik X and Prince Joachim.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Margrethe II has two younger sisters. Princess Benedikte was born in 1944 and later married Prince Richard of Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg.

Queen Anne-Marie, born in 1946, married Constantine II, the last King of Greece.

The three sisters grew up together at Amalienborg and Fredensborg Palaces during and after the Second World War.

Career

Margrethe received early education at home and at N. Zahle’s School in Copenhagen, with a period as a private pupil at Amalienborg.

She spent a year at North Foreland Lodge, a boarding school in Hampshire, England, and graduated with her upper secondary examination in 1959.

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She passed the philosophy examination at the University of Copenhagen in 1960, then studied prehistoric archaeology at Girton College, Cambridge, earning a diploma.

Further studies followed in political science at Aarhus University, the Sorbonne in Paris, and the London School of Economics.

From her eighteenth birthday she regularly attended meetings of the Council of State in preparation for her future role.

Upon accession she assumed the duties of head of state, including representing Denmark on numerous state visits, receiving foreign dignitaries, and serving as supreme authority of the Church of Denmark and commander-in-chief of the Danish Defence.

Beyond her constitutional role she has pursued a distinguished career as an artist, working as a scenographer, costume designer, and illustrator.

Her illustrations for works by J. R. R. Tolkien and designs for theatre and ballet productions, including The Nutcracker and The Snow Queen, have received wide recognition.

She has also participated in archaeological excavations and maintained strong interests in history, languages, and the arts throughout her life.

Accolades

As sovereign, Margrethe II was Grand Master of the Order of the Elephant and the Order of the Dannebrog until her abdication.

She has been a Knight of the Order of the Elephant since 1947 and holds the Cross of Honour of the Order of the Dannebrog.

She has received numerous foreign orders and decorations from countries across Europe and beyond, reflecting her long international role.

Academic institutions have awarded her honorary doctorates, including from the Universities of Cambridge, London, Iceland, Oxford, and Edinburgh, along with honorary fellowships.

She has also been recognised for her contributions to language, literature, and culture through various prizes and honorary memberships in learned societies such as the Society of Antiquaries of London and the Royal Swedish Academy of Letters, History and Antiquities.