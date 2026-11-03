Crown Prince Christian Siblings: Meet Princess Isabella Henrietta Ingrid Margrethe, Prince Vincent Frederik Minik Alexander and Princess Josephine Sophia Ivalo Mathilda

Crown Prince Christian of Denmark, born Christian Valdemar Henri John on 15 October 2005 at Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen, is the eldest child of King Frederik X and Queen Mary.

He became Crown Prince and first in line to the Danish throne on 14 January 2024, following the abdication of his grandmother Queen Margrethe II and his father’s accession as king.

He also holds the title Count of Monpezat.

Baptised on 21 January 2006 in Christiansborg Palace Chapel, his godparents include Prince Joachim of Denmark, Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, and Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece, among others.

Confirmed in 2021 at Fredensborg Palace Chapel, he turned 18 in 2023 with a large celebration at Christiansborg Palace that also made 15 October an official flag day in Denmark.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Crown Prince Christian has three younger siblings. His sister Princess Isabella Henrietta Ingrid Margrethe was born on 21 April 2007.

The twins Prince Vincent Frederik Minik Alexander and Princess Josephine Sophia Ivalo Mathilda were born on 8 January 2011.

All four children of King Frederik and Queen Mary share a close family life and have often appeared together at official events, school activities, and public occasions such as the Royal Run.

The siblings followed a similar educational path in their early years, attending the same public primary school and briefly studying together in Switzerland before the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted the stay.

Also Read: Hanna Suchocka Siblings: All About Elżbieta Suchocka

Career

Crown Prince Christian’s education marked several firsts for the Danish royal family.

He was the first future monarch to attend a municipal nursery and a public state primary school, Tranegårdskolen in Hellerup, beginning in 2011.

In early 2020 he and his siblings began a planned stay at Lemania-Verbier International School in Switzerland that was cut short by the pandemic.

He later attended Herlufsholm School before transferring to Ordrup Gymnasium, from which he graduated in June 2024.

After secondary school he took a gap year that included several months in East Africa working on farms, gaining practical and administrative experience and insight into local nature conservation.

In February 2025 he began military service as a conscript with the Guard Hussar Regiment in Slagelse.

He completed demanding training including the REX tour, progressed to officer training, and was appointed second lieutenant in June 2026.

He has since served as a platoon commander with the Royal Life Guards.

Alongside military duties he has taken on increasing royal responsibilities, including his first solo official engagement at the Royal Run in 2024, a visit to Danish athletes at the Paris Paralympics, acting as regent, and signing legislation.

Accolades

On his 18th birthday in 2023 Crown Prince Christian was invested as a Knight of the Order of the Elephant, Denmark’s highest order of chivalry.

On his 21st birthday in October 2026 King Frederik awarded him the Grand Commander of the Order of the Dannebrog, the highest grade of that order and an honour reserved for certain members of the royal family who already hold the Order of the Elephant.

He has also received various commemorative medals linked to royal milestones, including those marking Queen Margrethe’s jubilees and birthdays and the memorial medal for Prince Henrik.