Learning how to convert an image to JPEG format is useful when you want to reduce image file sizes, make pictures easier to share, or upload photographs to websites that require JPEG files. JPEG, also known as JPG, is a widely supported image format commonly used for photographs and digital images. You can convert images to JPEG using Windows, Mac, Android, iPhone, or online conversion tools.

Microsoft Paint is one of the easiest tools for converting images into JPEG format.

Follow these instructions:

Locate the image you want to convert on your computer.

Right-click the image.

Select Open with and choose Paint.

Once the image opens, click File.

Select Save As.

Choose JPEG Picture.

Enter a name for your new image.

Select the folder where you want to save it.

Click Save.

Your image will now be saved in JPEG format.

Convert an Image to JPEG Using an Online Converter

Online image converters allow you to change image formats without installing additional software.

Here is how:

Open a trusted image conversion website.

Select the image-to-JPEG conversion option.

Click Upload or Choose File.

Select the image from your computer.

Choose JPEG as the output format.

Click Convert.

Wait for the conversion process to finish.

Download the converted image.

Avoid uploading private photographs or confidential documents to unfamiliar websites.

Convert an Image to JPEG Using an Android Phone

You can use an image conversion application to change pictures into JPEG format on your Android phone.

Follow these steps:

Open Google Play Store.

Search for an image converter application.

Install a reputable application that supports JPEG conversion.

Open the application.

Select the image you want to convert.

Choose JPEG or JPG as the output format.

Tap Convert.

Select where you want to save the converted image.

You can then access the new image through your phone’s Gallery or file manager.

Convert an Image to JPEG Using an iPhone

iPhone users can convert images into JPEG format using the built-in Files application.

Follow these instructions:

Open the Photos application.

Select the picture you want to convert.

Tap the Share icon.

Choose Copy Photo.

Open the Files application.

Select a folder where you want to save the image.

Press and hold an empty space.

Tap Paste.

The pasted image is generally saved as a JPEG file. You can check its format by opening its file information.

Convert an Image to JPEG Using Mac

Mac computers have a built-in image editing application called Preview that supports JPEG conversion.

Follow these steps:

Locate the image on your Mac.

Double-click it to open it in Preview.

Click File.

Select Export.

Open the Format dropdown menu.

Choose JPEG.

Adjust the image quality if necessary.

Select the destination folder.

Click Save.

Your image will be converted into JPEG format.

Convert Multiple Images to JPEG

If you have several pictures to convert, you can use an image conversion application that supports batch processing.

Follow these steps:

Open a suitable image conversion program.

Select the multiple images you want to convert.

Choose JPEG as the output format.

Select the destination folder.

Adjust the image quality if necessary.

Start the conversion process.

Wait for all the images to finish processing.

This method saves time when converting many photographs at once.

Check the Converted JPEG Image

After converting your image, confirm that the new file has been saved correctly.

Check the following:

The file name ends in .jpg or .jpeg.

The image opens without errors.

The picture maintains acceptable quality.

The image dimensions are correct.

The file is saved in the intended folder.

Remember that JPEG uses lossy compression, meaning some image information may be discarded during conversion. It also does not support transparency, so transparent areas may be replaced with a solid background.

Also Read: How to Convert an Image to PDF