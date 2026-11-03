Learning how to convert an email to PDF is useful when you want to save important messages for future reference, share business communication, keep payment confirmations, or print email conversations. A PDF file preserves the appearance of your email and makes it easier to store or send as an attachment. You can convert an email to PDF using Gmail, Microsoft Outlook, a computer, or a smartphone.

Gmail has a built-in printing feature that allows you to save an email as a PDF document.

Follow these instructions:

Open Gmail in your web browser.

Sign in to your email account.

Open the email you want to convert.

Click the three-dot menu near the message.

Select Print.

When the print window appears, choose Save as PDF under the printer options.

Click Save.

Select a folder where you want to store the document.

Enter a file name and click Save.

Your email will now be saved as a PDF file.

Convert an Email to PDF Using Microsoft Outlook

You can also save emails from Microsoft Outlook as PDF documents.

Follow these steps:

Open Microsoft Outlook.

Locate the email you want to convert.

Open the message.

Click File and select Print.

Choose Microsoft Print to PDF as the printer.

Click Print.

Select where you want to save the document.

Enter a file name and click Save.

If you are using Outlook on the web, open the email and select Print. In the browser’s print window, choose Save as PDF.

Convert an Email to PDF Using an Android Phone

You can save emails as PDF documents directly from your Android phone.

Here is how:

Open the Gmail application.

Select the email you want to save.

Tap the three-dot menu.

Choose Print.

Select Save as PDF from the printer options.

Tap the PDF download icon.

Choose a folder on your phone.

Tap Save.

You can access the saved document through your phone’s file manager.

Convert an Email to PDF Using an iPhone

An iPhone also allows you to save emails as PDF files using its printing feature.

Follow these instructions:

Open the Mail application.

Locate and open the email.

Tap the Reply or More Actions button.

Select Print.

On the print preview, spread two fingers apart over the preview to open it as a PDF.

Tap the Share icon.

Select Save to Files.

Choose a folder and tap Save.

Your email will now be available as a PDF document on your iPhone.

Convert an Entire Email Conversation to PDF

If you want to save several messages in one conversation, you can print the entire email thread.

Follow these steps:

Open your email account.

Locate the conversation you want to save.

Open the complete email thread.

Select the Print all option if available.

Choose Save as PDF.

Select a storage location.

Save the document.

Check the print preview to confirm that all the messages you need are included.

Check Your PDF Document

After converting your email, open the PDF and confirm that the information has been saved correctly.

Check the following:

The sender’s email address is visible.

The recipient’s details are included where needed.

The date and time are displayed.

The subject line is included.

The message content is complete.

Important attachments are saved separately if they are not included in the PDF.

For confidential emails, store the PDF securely and avoid sharing it with unauthorised people.

Also Read: How to Convert an Image to PDF