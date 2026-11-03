Learning how to convert an email to PDF is useful when you want to save important messages for future reference, share business communication, keep payment confirmations, or print email conversations. A PDF file preserves the appearance of your email and makes it easier to store or send as an attachment. You can convert an email to PDF using Gmail, Microsoft Outlook, a computer, or a smartphone.
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Convert an Email to PDF Using Gmail
Gmail has a built-in printing feature that allows you to save an email as a PDF document.
Follow these instructions:
- Open Gmail in your web browser.
- Sign in to your email account.
- Open the email you want to convert.
- Click the three-dot menu near the message.
- Select Print.
- When the print window appears, choose Save as PDF under the printer options.
- Click Save.
- Select a folder where you want to store the document.
- Enter a file name and click Save.
Your email will now be saved as a PDF file.
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Convert an Email to PDF Using Microsoft Outlook
You can also save emails from Microsoft Outlook as PDF documents.
Follow these steps:
- Open Microsoft Outlook.
- Locate the email you want to convert.
- Open the message.
- Click File and select Print.
- Choose Microsoft Print to PDF as the printer.
- Click Print.
- Select where you want to save the document.
- Enter a file name and click Save.
If you are using Outlook on the web, open the email and select Print. In the browser’s print window, choose Save as PDF.
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Convert an Email to PDF Using an Android Phone
You can save emails as PDF documents directly from your Android phone.
Here is how:
- Open the Gmail application.
- Select the email you want to save.
- Tap the three-dot menu.
- Choose Print.
- Select Save as PDF from the printer options.
- Tap the PDF download icon.
- Choose a folder on your phone.
- Tap Save.
You can access the saved document through your phone’s file manager.
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Convert an Email to PDF Using an iPhone
An iPhone also allows you to save emails as PDF files using its printing feature.
Follow these instructions:
- Open the Mail application.
- Locate and open the email.
- Tap the Reply or More Actions button.
- Select Print.
- On the print preview, spread two fingers apart over the preview to open it as a PDF.
- Tap the Share icon.
- Select Save to Files.
- Choose a folder and tap Save.
Your email will now be available as a PDF document on your iPhone.
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Convert an Entire Email Conversation to PDF
If you want to save several messages in one conversation, you can print the entire email thread.
Follow these steps:
- Open your email account.
- Locate the conversation you want to save.
- Open the complete email thread.
- Select the Print all option if available.
- Choose Save as PDF.
- Select a storage location.
- Save the document.
Check the print preview to confirm that all the messages you need are included.
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Check Your PDF Document
After converting your email, open the PDF and confirm that the information has been saved correctly.
Check the following:
- The sender’s email address is visible.
- The recipient’s details are included where needed.
- The date and time are displayed.
- The subject line is included.
- The message content is complete.
- Important attachments are saved separately if they are not included in the PDF.
For confidential emails, store the PDF securely and avoid sharing it with unauthorised people.
Also Read: How to Convert an Image to PDF
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