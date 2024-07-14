Mark Curry Net Worth

Mark Curry, an American actor and comedian, has a net worth of $4 million. He is best known for his role as Mark Cooper on the 90s ABC sitcom “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper,” which aired for five seasons from 1992 to 1997. Curry also hosted the syndicated variety series “It’s Showtime at the Apollo” and had recurring roles on “The Drew Carey Show” and “In the Cut.” He played a main role on the Nick at Nite sitcom “See Dad Run.”

Early Life

Mark Curry was born on June 1, 1961, in Oakland, California, as the youngest of nine children. He attended St. Joseph Notre Dame High School in Alameda and later pursued higher education at California State University, East Bay in Hayward.

Television Career

Curry began his television career in the late 80s, performing stand-up on the variety show “It’s Showtime at the Apollo.” He continued doing stand-up in the early 90s on “An Evening at the Improv” and “One Night Stand.” From 1992 to 1994, Curry hosted “It’s Showtime at the Apollo” and started his most famous role as NBA player-turned-gym teacher Mark Cooper on the ABC sitcom “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper.” The show starred Holly Robinson Peete, Dawnn Lewis, Nell Carter, and Omar Gooding and ran for five seasons until 1997. During this time, Curry made guest appearances on “Living Single” and “Martin” and performed a stand-up special on “Comedy Central Presents.”

In the 2000s, Curry played the recurring role of Robert Soulard on “The Drew Carey Show,” appeared on “For Your Love,” starred in the Disney Channel Original Movie “The Poof Point,” and hosted the Comedy Central game show “Don’t Forget Your Toothbrush.” He continued to make regular appearances on game and variety shows, including “Pyramid” and “Hollywood Squares,” and competed in the fourth season of the reality game show “The Mole.” Curry appeared in episodes of “Less Than Perfect,” “Fat Actress,” and “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne.”

In 2011, Curry appeared on “Celebrity Ghost Stories” and “The Secret Life of the American Teenager.” He starred as Marcus Barnes on the Nick at Nite sitcom “See Dad Run” from 2012 to 2014 and returned to stand-up with a set on “Gotham Comedy Live.” Curry played Pastor William Winters on “One Love” and guest-starred on “Instant Mom” and “Black Jesus.” From 2019 to 2021, he played Principal Glass on the Netflix sitcom “Family Reunion” and had a recurring role on “In the Cut.”

Film Career

Though primarily known for television, Curry has appeared in films such as “Talkin’ Dirty After Dark” (1991), “Panther,” “The Fanatics,” “Switchback,” “Armageddon,” and “A Man is Mostly Water” (2000).

Burn Injuries

In 2007, Curry suffered burns on over 20% of his body when an aerosol can in his home exploded. He was placed in a three-day medically-induced coma and considered suicide but ultimately made a full recovery.

Personal Life & Real Estate

Curry is married, though his wife’s identity is not publicly known. They have two children, Gigi and Camilia. In 2001, Curry purchased a home in Oakland, California, for $575,000, now worth around $1.3 million. In October 2010, he bought a home in Studio City, California, for $691,000, currently valued at around $2 million.

