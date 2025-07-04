Mark Estes, a rising star in the world of social media and digital entertainment, was born on October 9, 1999, making him 25 years old as of 2025. Best known for his viral TikTok content and as a core member of the Montana Boyz crew, Estes has carved out a space for himself as both a digital influencer and a former college athlete.

Mark Estes Birthday: October 9

Early Life

Before gaining traction online, Mark Estes showcased his talent on the football field. He played college football at Montana State University and Montana Tech, where he earned a reputation for his athleticism and team spirit. His experience as a student-athlete laid a strong foundation for the discipline and charisma that now fuels his online persona.

Mark Estes Rise to Fame with Montana Boyz

Estes rose to fame in 2024 alongside his Montana Boyz teammates, captivating TikTok audiences with rugged, outdoorsy content and charismatic energy. Together, they’ve garnered over 600,000 followers, with many of their clips going viral. One standout TikTok—featuring Estes casually seated in the back of a pickup truck—has accumulated more than 15 million views, cementing his appeal across platforms.

Modeling and Style Influence

In addition to content creation, Mark Estes has also stepped into the world of modeling. He collaborated with Belmont Acres Clothing, bringing a Western-casual flair to the brand’s fashion campaigns. His natural charm and laid-back style have made him an ideal figure for modeling outdoor and lifestyle apparel.

Mark Estes Relationship with Kristin Cavallari

Estes made major headlines in 2024 when news surfaced about his relationship with reality TV star Kristin Cavallari. Their romance, though short-lived, generated widespread media buzz and contributed to his skyrocketing visibility on social platforms. The two later went their separate ways, but the relationship solidified Estes as a notable personality beyond the world of TikTok.

Education

Mark Estes shares more than just a digital bond with fellow Montana Boyz member Travis Lulay—both are alumni of Montana State University, further highlighting the deep ties that anchor their popular crew. Estes’ journey from student-athlete to internet celebrity demonstrates his adaptability and multifaceted appeal.

Mark Estes Birthday

Mark Estes, a rising star in the world of social media and digital entertainment, was born on October 9, 1999, making him 25 years old as of 2025.

Also Read: Julian Bunetta Siblings: All About Damon Bunetta