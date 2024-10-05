Mason Killed After Crane Collapses on Him in Naivasha 

A 31-year-old man died on the spot after a crane collapsed on him at a construction site in Naivasha town.

The incident that happened on Friday October 4 evening left other workers shocked as they were unable to rescue the man.

Police and witnesses said the tragedy occurred after a cement crane that he was operating broke down and landed on the victim.

There were more than ten workers at the site at the time of the incident.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

Residents had raised concerns about the operations at the construction site.

The construction in question is the subject of a dispute with a section of traders protesting over forced evictions.

The two-storey building whose construction started a few months ago has seen its management open part of it to host a supermarket as construction continues, which goes against county bylaws.

Other locals said the construction has been going on day and night and that might have put too much pressure on equipment.

The town is experiencing a boom in construction and this has seen some of the structures being built without supervision.

The body of the man was taken to Naivasha Level Hospital mortuary as police sought details of his family for identification and autopsy.

Such incidents have been on the rise at construction sites amid calls on authorities to address the trend.

The victims are workers who go there to eke for a living.

Meanwhile, several people were injured in a confrontation between security officers and workers of the West Kenya sugarcane mill in Kakamega county who were participating in a strike.

The strike was to push for the implementation of their CBA calling for salary increase.

Police had to tear gas to disperse the workers during the Friday incident.

The workers had wanted to forcibly eject their colleagues who chose to go to work, labeling them as traitors.

The management of the factory, through the communication manager George Muruli, regretted the incident, adding that a permanent solution would be sought to resolve the dispute.

The factory remains shut for four days now over the strike.