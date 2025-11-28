Matiang’i congratulates opposition winners, decries election malpractices in by-elections

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i congratulated candidates from the United Opposition who clinched several ward seats in the by-elections held across the country yesterday, while simultaneously raising alarm over reports of electoral malpractice.

In a statement released, Matiang’i commended all candidates who vied for positions, but singled out opposition winners for praise, describing their victories as a reflection of “the deep confidence that the people of Kenya have in leaders who believe in public service and change.”

Among those he congratulated were Douglas Masikonde (Narok Town Ward, DCP), Anthony Kyalo (Mumbuni North Ward, Wiper Patriotic Front), David Wanyoike (Kariobangi North Ward, DCP), Aduda Okwiri (Kisa East Ward, DCP), Jeremiah Ongaro (Ekerenyo Ward, UPA), Chris Osiemo (Nyamaiya Ward, UPA), and Jackson Mogusu (Nyansiongo Ward, PDP).

Matiang’i also applauded voters who turned out “in large numbers” to exercise their democratic right.

However, he expressed deep concern over what he termed widespread reports of bribery, intimidation and violence in several parts of the country during the mini-polls.

“Such malpractices undermine the integrity of our elections and erode trust in the process and our institutions,” he said, urging the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and investigative agencies to act swiftly and hold perpetrators accountable.

He emphasized that political violence must not become part of the country’s electoral culture.

The by-elections, conducted in multiple wards nationwide, were closely watched as a test of political strength among emerging coalitions and parties.

IEBC is yet to issue a comprehensive report on the conduct of the polls.

The polls took place in 134 polling stations countrywide, where vacancies arose following the death of office holders or court decisions nullifying previous results.

The seats spanned both parliamentary and ward-level representation, drawing nationwide attention as political parties seek to solidify influence and test voter sentiment ahead of the General Election in 2027.

Several constituencies attracted keen interest, among them Mbeere North, Ugunja, Malava, Magarini and Kasipul.