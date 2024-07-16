Matt Ryan Net Worth

Matt Ryan, an American football quarterback, boasts a net worth of $70 million and an annual salary of $30 million. Known for his tenure with the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL, Ryan was drafted by the team in 2008 after a standout college career at Boston College. He earned the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in his debut season and later added the NFL MVP award to his accolades in 2016. That same year, he led the Falcons to Super Bowl LI, although they were defeated by the New England Patriots. Among his many achievements, Ryan holds the record for the most passing yards by a quarterback in the first 12 seasons of their career.

Early Life

Matthew Thomas Ryan was born on May 17, 1985, in Exton, Pennsylvania. Raised in a Roman Catholic household alongside three siblings, Ryan comes from a family with a rich football tradition. His uncle played at Boston College, and his cousin played at Notre Dame before being drafted by the San Francisco 49ers. Matt attended high school in Philadelphia, where he excelled in football, basketball, and baseball, captaining all three teams. During his senior year, he threw for over 2,000 yards and scored 19 touchdowns. Although he received moderate attention from universities, he chose to attend Boston College due to its proximity to home and strong football program.

Matt Ryan College Career

Ryan enrolled at Boston College, where he was redshirted in his first year but quickly made a name for himself. By 2004, he secured a spot on the quarterback team and won the Freshman Male Scholar-Athlete award for his commitment to academics. In 2005, he became the second-string quarterback and eventually the starter, passing for 1,514 yards in ten games. Over the next two seasons, he improved significantly, ending his college career with numerous honors, including the ACC Offensive Player of the Year award, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, and the Manning Award. He finished his senior year with 4,507 passing yards, 31 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions.

NFL Career

In 2008, Matt Ryan was drafted third overall by the Atlanta Falcons. He was named the starting quarterback for the season opener against the Detroit Lions, where his first pass resulted in a 62-yard touchdown. Ryan finished his rookie season with 3,440 passing yards and 17 touchdowns, earning the AP NFL Rookie of the Year award. Over the next few years, he consistently performed well, although the Falcons struggled to reach the Super Bowl.

In 2012, Ryan played in the Pro Bowl for the first time and underwent surgery to repair the AC joint on his non-throwing shoulder. After signing a contract extension, he became the franchise leader in passing yards. Despite some disappointing seasons in 2013 and 2014, Ryan led the Falcons to the Super Bowl in 2016, where they suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Patriots after relinquishing a 25-point lead. In subsequent years, Ryan’s contract was extended and restructured multiple times.

Matt Ryan Salary

In 2008, Ryan signed a six-year, $72-million contract with the Falcons, including $34.75 million in guaranteed money, making him the fourth-highest-paid quarterback in the NFL at the time. This sparked debate over the high salaries of rookie contracts. He also secured endorsement deals with brands like Nike and AirTran. In 2015, he signed a contract extension worth over $100 million. By 2018, he became the first NFL quarterback to earn $30 million per year, briefly making him the highest-paid player in NFL history until Aaron Rodgers signed a more lucrative deal. Between June 2017 and June 2018, Ryan earned $67 million from salary and endorsements.

Real Estate

In 2017, Ryan made several notable real estate transactions. He and his wife, Sarah, owned a home in Buckhead’s Ritz Carlton Residences and acquired a 6.3-acre parcel in the Tuxedo Park neighborhood near Buckhead, Atlanta, in 2015. They intended to build a large estate home on the land but never did. In 2017, they sold their penthouse condo at the Ritz for $3.7 million and their 6.3 acres of land for $4.75 million, essentially breaking even. They reportedly sold these properties to purchase a new home in Tuxedo Park for $4.5 million.

Matt Ryan Net Worth

Matt Ryan net worth is $70 million.