Matt Ryan Siblings: Getting to Know Michael and John Ryan

Matt Ryan is a former NFL quarterback, best known for his 15 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons.

Nicknamed “Matty Ice,” he was drafted third overall in the 2008 NFL Draft.

Ryan holds multiple franchise records for the Falcons, including passing yards and touchdowns.

He was named NFL MVP in 2016 and led Atlanta to Super Bowl LI.

After a season with the Indianapolis Colts, he announced his retirement in 2024 and currently works as an analyst for CBS Sports.

Siblings

Matt has two brothers, namely Michael and John Ryan.

Michael, the eldest, played quarterback at Malvern Prep and is now an assistant coach at Penn Charter, where John also played.

John, the youngest, faced challenges in his senior season due to injury but has been influenced by his brothers’ football careers.

The Ryan family shares a strong bond through football, with mutual support and encouragement among them.

College career

Ryan played college football at Boston College from 2003 to 2007, where he emerged as a standout quarterback.

He enrolled at Boston College and quickly became a key player for the Eagles.

During the 2006 season, Ryan led the team to a commendable 10-3 record, earning a spot in the Gator Bowl.

His performance during this season helped him gain national recognition as a talented quarterback.

In his senior year, 2007, Ryan had an exceptional season, throwing for over 4,500 yards and 31 touchdowns, guiding the Eagles to an impressive 11-3 record and a victory in the Chick-fil-A Bowl against Michigan State.

His achievements did not go unnoticed; he received several prestigious awards, including the Manning Award and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, and was named to the All-ACC First Team.

NFL career

Ryan’s professional career began when he was selected third overall by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2008 NFL Draft.

He made an immediate impact in his rookie season, starting all 16 games and winning the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.

He threw for over 3,400 yards and 16 touchdowns that year, establishing himself as a promising young quarterback.

Over his tenure with the Falcons, which lasted until 2022, Ryan became known for his accuracy, decision-making, and leadership on the field.

He consistently ranked among the top quarterbacks in passing yards and touchdowns and was selected to the Pro Bowl four times in his career (2010, 2012, 2013, and 2015), solidifying his status as one of the elite quarterbacks in the league.

The pinnacle of Ryan’s career came during the historic 2016 season when he threw for over 5,000 yards with 38 touchdowns and only seven interceptions.

That season culminated in leading the Falcons to Super Bowl LI against the New England Patriots.

Despite having a commanding lead at halftime, Atlanta ultimately lost in overtime, marking one of the most memorable games in NFL history.

After facing challenges in his final seasons with Atlanta, Ryan was traded to the Indianapolis Colts in March 2022.

He played one season with them before announcing his retirement from professional football in May 2024.

Following his retirement, Ryan transitioned into broadcasting and began working as an analyst for CBS Sports.

Accolades

Ryan has received numerous accolades throughout his football career, reflecting his exceptional talent and contributions both in college and the NFL.

In college, he was a standout at Boston College, earning All-ACC First Team honors twice and being named the ACC Player of the Year in 2007.

He also won prestigious awards such as the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and the Manning Award, both recognizing him as one of the top quarterbacks in college football.

In the NFL, Ryan’s most notable achievements include being named the NFL Most Valuable Player (MVP) and NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2016.

He led the league that season with a passer rating of 117.1, passing for 4,944 yards and 38 touchdowns.

Ryan is also a four-time Pro Bowl selection and has set multiple franchise records with the Atlanta Falcons, including passing yards and touchdowns.