Matty Cash Siblings: Meet Adam and Hannah Cash

Matthew Cash, commonly known as Matty Cash, is a professional footballer born on August 7, 1997, in Slough, England.

The versatile right-back stands at around 1.85 meters and is recognized for his attacking runs, defensive solidity, and crossing ability.

He currently plays for Premier League club Aston Villa and represents the Poland national team internationally, having obtained Polish citizenship in 2021 through his mother’s heritage.

Cash has risen through the English football system to become a reliable Premier League performer and a key contributor in European competitions.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Matty comes from a sporting family and has two siblings: an older brother named Adam Cash and a sister named Hannah Cash.

His brother Adam played semi-professional football at a lower level and now coaches football at the school level, continuing the family’s football tradition.

His sister Hannah works as a sports reporter for CBS Sports and has interviewed Matty after matches, including after Aston Villa’s Champions League quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain.

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Career

Cash began his football journey with Wycombe Wanderers before moving to the FAB Academy.

He signed his first professional contract with Nottingham Forest, where he developed into an attacking right-back and became a key first-team player.

He made his breakthrough in the Championship, earning recognition for consistent performances and contributing to promotion pushes.

In September 2020, he transferred to Aston Villa in the Premier League.

At Villa, Cash quickly established himself as a regular starter, contributing both defensively and offensively with forward runs and crosses.

He has signed multiple contract extensions, including one running until 2029, and has become an important figure in the club’s push for European football.

Internationally, after switching allegiance to Poland, he has earned caps and strengthened their defensive options.

Accolades

At Nottingham Forest, Cash was named Player of the Season for 2019–20 and included in the Championship Team of the Year.

With Aston Villa, he was voted Player of the Season for 2021–22 after a strong campaign in which he featured heavily throughout the Premier League season.

He has also received Player of the Month recognition at Villa, including in October 2025 following standout performances and key goals.

At the team level, he has contributed to Aston Villa’s performances in domestic and European competitions, including Europa League campaigns.