Maximillion Cooper’s Net Worth

Maximillion Cooper, also known as Maximillion Fife Alexander Cooper, is an entrepreneur, skateboarder, and race car driver with an estimated net worth of $60 million. He is most widely recognized as the founder of the Gumball 3000, a celebrity motor rally that has grown from an underground event into a global brand encompassing clothing lines and a charitable foundation. Beyond his work with Gumball 3000, Cooper has also made a name for himself as a successful businessman and sports enthusiast.

Early Life

Born on July 13, 1974, in England, Maximillion Cooper initially pursued a career in fashion design. He studied at the prestigious Central Saint Martins College of Art and Design, where he honed his creative skills. However, his passion for cars, skateboarding, and adventure led him down a different path, eventually culminating in the creation of the Gumball 3000.

The Gumball 3000

Maximillion Cooper launched the Gumball 3000 in 1999. What began as a simple road trip with friends quickly evolved into a 3,000-mile rally that combined fashion, cars, music, and entertainment. The rally typically features 120 drivers, many of whom are celebrities. Over the years, participants have included stars like Lewis Hamilton, Xzibit, Usher, Deadmau5, David Hasselhoff, and Tinie Tempah.

The first Gumball 3000 rally, which took drivers from London to Rimini, Italy, set the tone for future events. Cooper ensured that each night of the rally featured lavish parties and events, attracting high-profile attendees like Kate Moss and Guy Ritchie. The rally’s unique blend of culture and excitement quickly caught the attention of the media, propelling the Gumball 3000 to international fame.

Despite its success, the Gumball 3000 has faced its share of controversies. Legal issues have arisen over the years due to participants speeding and breaking traffic laws. The most tragic incident occurred in 2007 when two innocent bystanders were killed in Macedonia by a speeding Gumball participant. In response, Cooper and the event organizers have emphasized that the Gumball 3000 is not a race but rather a road trip where safety is paramount.

Philanthropy

Maximillion Cooper has leveraged the success of the Gumball 3000 to give back to the community. He established the Gumball 3000 Foundation, a charity organization dedicated to helping underprivileged youth across the United Kingdom. The foundation focuses on educational and environmental projects, and Cooper organizes an annual auction with all proceeds going to charity.

The Gumball 3000 Foundation also partners with other charitable organizations, such as Tony Hawk’s Stand up for Skateparks. In 2014, the foundation donated $100,000 to Hawk’s charity. That same year, the Gumball 3000 Foundation funded a trip for the When You Wish Upon A Star charity, which sends terminally ill children to Lapland just before Christmas.

Maximillion Cooper Relationships

Maximillion Cooper’s personal life has also garnered media attention. In 2003, he married Julie Brangstrup, with whom he had four children. The couple divorced in 2010.

Later that year, Cooper met rapper Eve during the Gumball 3000, where she was sponsored by Puma. The two began dating, and in 2013, Cooper proposed to Eve. The couple married in Ibiza in 2014, and they have since attended numerous racing and charity events together. They also announced that they were expecting their first child together in the same year.

Maximillion Cooper Net Worth

