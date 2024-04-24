fbpx
    Mekhi Phifer Net Worth

    

    Mekhi Phifer, a prominent American actor, has captured audiences’ attention with his memorable performances in various films and television shows. Despite his undeniable talent and success in the entertainment industry, Phifer has faced financial challenges over the years, including a notable bankruptcy filing in 2014.

    Mekhi Phifer Net Worth $500,000
    Date of Birth December 29, 1974
    Place of Birth Harlem, New York City
    Nationality American
    Profession Actor, Film Producer, Rapper, Businessperson, Film Director

    Early Life

    Born on December 29, 1974, in Harlem, New York City, Mekhi Phifer was raised by his single mother, Rhoda Phifer. He embarked on his acting career with a remarkable debut in Spike Lee’s “Clockers” (1995), where his natural charisma and street-smart portrayal earned him recognition in Hollywood.

    Career

    Phifer’s career boasts a diverse range of roles in both film and television. From his breakout role in “Clockers” to appearances in iconic films like “8 Mile” and “Paid in Full,” he has showcased his versatility as an actor.

    Additionally, his television work, including roles in “New York Undercover” and “Lie to Me,” has further solidified his status in the industry.

    Business Ventures and Philanthropy

    Beyond acting, Phifer has ventured into entrepreneurship, owning athletic footwear franchise stores and launching his production company, Third Reel Films. He has also been involved in philanthropic endeavors, such as participating in charity poker events and serving on the board of The Vine Group USA, a non-profit organization supporting education in Africa.

    Personal Life

    Phifer’s personal life includes marriages to actress Malinda Williams and Reshelet Barnes, as well as fatherhood. However, despite his professional success, Phifer faced financial setbacks, notably filing for bankruptcy in 2014. With assets of $67,000 and debts exceeding $1.3 million, including significant back taxes owed to the IRS, Phifer navigated through financial challenges while striving to maintain his career.

    

    Mekhi Phifer net worth is $500,000.

