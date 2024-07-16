Melissa Rivers Net Worth

Melissa Rivers, an American actress and TV host, boasts a net worth of $100 million. While she is widely known as the daughter of the legendary comedian and actress Joan Rivers, Melissa has carved out a successful entertainment career of her own. At the time of Joan Rivers’ death, she was worth $150 million, with Melissa being her primary heir.

Early Life

Melissa Warburg Rosenberg was born on January 20, 1968, in New York City. She is the only child of Joan Rivers and film and television producer Edgar Rosenberg. Growing up in Los Angeles, Melissa attended the John Thomas Dye School, Marlborough School, and The Buckley School. She later graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 1989 with a degree in history. Tragically, her father committed suicide during her second year of college. In 1990, she adopted her mother’s stage name, becoming known as Melissa Rivers.

Melissa Rivers Career

Melissa Rivers began her career in the 1990s with roles on television shows like “Beverly Hills, 90210,” “Silk Stalkings,” and “The Comeback.” She appeared alongside her mother in the docudrama “Tears and Laughter: The Joan and Melissa Rivers Story” (1994) and had roles in the films “Men in White” (1998) and “The Big Tease” (1999). During the early 1990s, she worked as a red carpet interviewer at nationally televised award shows and later hosted and produced specials for the E! Network, including “Oh Baby! Melissa’s Guide to Pregnancy” and “Oh Toddler! Surviving the Early Years.”

Melissa and Joan Rivers became known for their red carpet interviews on E!, a gig they left in 2003 to join the “TV Guide” Channel in a deal valued between $6 million and $8 million. In 2013, Melissa co-created and co-produced Joan’s YouTube web series “In Bed With Joan,” where Joan interviewed celebrities from her bed, with Melissa conducting the interviews’ final segment. Guests included Kathy Griffin, Sarah Silverman, and RuPaul. In 2015, Melissa joined “Fashion Police” as a co-host.

In addition to her television and film career, Melissa Rivers is an avid animal rights advocate and a supporter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. She has participated in game shows like “Celebrity Apprentice” and “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” to raise money for charity.

Personal Life

Melissa married horse trainer John Endicott in December 1988, and their wedding at the Plaza Hotel in New York City cost an estimated $3 million. The couple has a son, Edgar Cooper Endicott, born in 2000, and they divorced in 2003. From 2008 to 2011, Melissa dated sports coach Jason Zimmerman, and since 2015, she has been in a relationship with talent agent Mark Rousso.

Following Joan Rivers’ death during a routine procedure in 2014, Melissa filed a malpractice case against Yorkville Endoscopy and the clinic’s doctors, which was settled for an undisclosed amount in 2016.

Inheritance

In late October 2014, it was reported that Melissa Rivers would inherit over $100 million from Joan’s estate. She received $75 million in cash and her mother’s $35 million New York City condo.

Real Estate

In 1998, Melissa purchased a home in LA’s Pacific Palisades neighborhood for $2.35 million, which she sold in July 2019 for $5.223 million after initially listing it for $6.2 million. In July 2015, she oversaw the sale of her mother’s New York City penthouse for $28 million. Melissa bought a home in Santa Monica, California, for $11 million in March 2016 and sold it for $15.5 million in March 2021. Shortly after, she purchased a new home in Pacific Palisades for $7.8 million.

