Met department warns of rain in Nairobi, other parts of Kenya this week

The Kenya Meteorological Department Monday forecast rainfall in several parts of the country this week.

This is even as most regions remain sunny and dry.

In its outlook for September 16 to 22, the agency says showers are expected in sections of the Central Highlands, including Nairobi, as well as the Lake Victoria Basin, Rift Valley, Western Kenya, and the Coast.

Parts of Nyeri, Nyandarua, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Kwale, and Kilifi counties might record rainfall exceeding 100mm.

Daytime temperatures are projected to rise above 30°C in Coastal, North-eastern, and North-western Kenya, while chilly nights with lows below 10°C will be experienced in parts of the Central Highlands, the Central Rift Valley, and the Mt. Kilimanjaro region.

The Met department also warned of strong southerly to south-easterly winds exceeding 25 knots (12.86 m/s) over Kenya’s Coast and territorial waters, as well as in the South-eastern lowlands, North-eastern, and North-western regions.