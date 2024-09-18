Met Police Investigate Mistaken Arrest Of Actor In West London

The Metropolitan Police are investigating the wrongful arrest of actor Reece Richards, who claims he was pepper-sprayed, kicked, and thrown to the ground by officers in west London.

Richards, known for his role in Netflix’s Sex Education, was returning to his Fulham home on 4 September after performing in the musical Hairspray when he witnessed a car crash and saw two men flee the scene.

Richards said that despite pointing out the direction the men had fled, four officers restrained him, aggravating injuries to his back, ribs, and stomach.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed pepper spray was used during the incident and that their professional standards directorate is reviewing the case.

Officers were reportedly pursuing a stolen car with false plates when Richards was mistakenly arrested on Fulham Palace Road. Before he was de-arrested, a Taser was aimed at him, though it was not discharged. Richards has accused the police of “racial profiling” in the incident.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) stated they have not yet received a referral from the Met regarding the case.

A video shared by Richards and Hairspray director Brenda Edwards shows multiple officers holding an individual to the ground.

Richards took to Instagram to express his frustration, describing the incident as “embarrassing, deeply upsetting, and exhausting.”

He also criticized the continued issue of racial profiling, stating, “I won’t rest until I’ve gotten to the bottom of this.”

The Hairspray UK Tour expressed solidarity with Richards, condemning the incident and offering him their full support.

The Met said the driver of the car, a 15-year-old, was arrested at the scene, while two passengers, aged 20 and 21, fled but were later apprehended. All three were arrested on various charges, including dangerous driving and theft.

The investigation into Richards’ arrest continues.