Meteorological Department Warns Of Potential Floods In Nairobi, Rift Valley

The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued a warning for heavy rains expected on Thursday, November 14, and Friday, November 15, in several counties, including Nairobi, Mombasa, Embu, and Tharaka Nithi.

According to the advisory, residents in these areas should prepare for potential floods.

The weatherman forecasted over 20mm of rainfall within 24 hours beginning Thursday, with rain intensifying to 30mm in 24 hours by Friday, particularly across the southeastern lowlands and central areas, including Nairobi.

“The rainfall is likely to increase to 30mm in 24hrs on Friday, November 15, over southeastern lowlands and central parts including Nairobi area,” part of the statement read.

Counties likely to experience heavy downpours include Meru, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Nyeri, Kiambu, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Isiolo, Kericho, Bomet, Narok, parts of Kajiado, and Makueni. Residents living near rivers or seasonal streams are urged to stay alert, as floodwaters can rise quickly even if it’s not raining in their immediate area.

For safety, the department advised avoiding driving or walking in moving water, staying clear of open fields, and refraining from taking shelter under trees or near grilled windows to reduce lightning risks.

Those in landslide-prone areas, particularly around the Aberdare Ranges, Mount Kenya, and other hilly regions, are encouraged to be cautious.

In addition to rain, the department noted that several areas are experiencing cold nights, with temperatures expected to drop to 10°C before gradually warming to 11°C by the weekend.

Meanwhile, parts of the western and Rift Valley regions, including Siaya, Kisumu, Homabay, Migori, Kisii, and Trans Nzoia, are expected to face high daytime temperatures, reaching up to 33°C. Hot conditions are also anticipated in counties such as Nakuru, Kakamega, Busia, Marsabit, and coastal areas, including Mombasa and Kilifi.