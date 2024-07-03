Michael J. Fox Siblings: Unpacking the Lives of the Actor’s Siblings

Michael J. Fox is a renowned Canadian-American actor and activist who has had a prolific career in film and television, despite being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease at the young age of 29.

He rose to fame in the 1980s, starring as Alex P. Keaton on the hit TV series Family Ties and portraying Marty McFly in the Back to the Future film trilogy.

After publicly disclosing his Parkinson’s diagnosis in 1998, Fox became a prominent advocate for Parkinson’s research and treatment, founding the Michael J. Fox Foundation in 2000 which has raised over $1 billion for Parkinson’s research.

Despite the challenges posed by his worsening Parkinson’s symptoms over the years, he continued acting, appearing in shows like The Good Wife and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

In 2022, Fox was awarded the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award by the Academy for his advocacy work.

In recent interviews, he has been candid about the difficulties he faces with balance, stiffness and coordination due to his Parkinson’s, but remains resilient and dedicated to finding a cure for the disease.

Siblings

Michael has three siblings.

He has an older sister named Kelli Fox who is also an actress, known for her roles in Canadian television shows.

He also has an older sister named Karen Fox who works as a real estate agent, as well as a younger brother named Steven Fox who works as a businessman.

Michael was born in 1961 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

He is the youngest of the four children born to William Fox, a police officer, and Phyllis, a payroll clerk.

While Michael went on to become a world-famous actor, his siblings have largely stayed out of the spotlight, pursuing careers outside of the entertainment industry.

However, the Fox family remains close-knit, and Michael has credited his supportive family for helping him navigate the challenges of living with Parkinson’s disease

Career

Fox has had a prolific and acclaimed acting career spanning over four decades.

He rose to fame in the 1980s, starring as Alex P. Keaton on the hit TV series Family Ties, for which he won three Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe.

Fox went on to star in the popular Back to the Future film trilogy, portraying the lead role of Marty McFly and cementing his status as a major movie star.

He continued acting in films throughout the 1990s and 2000s, appearing in movies like The American President, Mars Attacks! and The Good Wife.

Fox briefly returned to television in the 2013-2014 sitcom The Michael J. Fox Show, which was loosely based on his own experiences living with Parkinson’s disease.

In total, he has won 5 Primetime Emmy Awards, 4 Golden Globe Awards, a Grammy Award and 2 Screen Actors Guild Awards for his acting work.

Despite the challenges posed by his Parkinson’s diagnosis in 1991, Fox has remained active in the entertainment industry, using his platform to advocate for Parkinson’s research and awareness.

Awards and accolades

Fox has received numerous prestigious awards and accolades throughout his acclaimed acting career.

He has won 5 Primetime Emmy Awards, including for his roles in Family Ties and Spin City.

Fox has also won 4 Golden Globe Awards for Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for his work on Family Ties and Spin City, as well as 2 Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for Spin City.

In 2010, he won a Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word Album for his memoir Always Looking Up.

More recently, in 2022, Fox was awarded the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for his advocacy work and fundraising efforts for Parkinson’s disease research.

He has also been inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Canada’s Walk of Fame and was appointed an Officer of the Order of Canada in 2010.

Throughout his career, Fox has been recognized with numerous other awards and nominations, reflecting his immense talent and impact as both an acclaimed actor and tireless advocate.

Personal life

Fox has been married to actress Tracy Pollan since 1988.

The couple has four children together – their eldest child, Sam, who is now 35 years old, their first daughter Aquinnah who is 29, their second daughter Schuyler who is 26, and their youngest child Esmé who is 23.

Fox and Pollan met in 1985 when Pollan played Fox’s girlfriend on the sitcom Family Ties. They dated for several years before marrying in 1988.

Throughout his battles with Parkinson’s disease, Fox has credited his wife and children as his greatest sources of support and inspiration.

The family resides in New York City, and the Foxes have been actively involved in various philanthropic efforts, particularly through the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.