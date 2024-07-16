Mick Fleetwood Net Worth

Mick Fleetwood, the British musician best known for co-founding the iconic band Fleetwood Mac, has a net worth of $40 million. Fleetwood Mac, under his co-leadership, has sold over 120 million records globally. Despite the departure of many prominent band members over the years, Mick Fleetwood remained the only constant, guiding the band through various lineups and continuing its legacy. Beyond his work with Fleetwood Mac, Mick has also enjoyed a successful solo career and ventured into entrepreneurship with interests in winemaking, restaurants, and other businesses.

Early Life

Michael John Kells Fleetwood was born on June 24, 1947, in Cornwall, England. As the son of a Royal Air Force pilot, Mick’s childhood was marked by frequent relocations around the world, including stints in Egypt and Norway, where he became fluent in Norwegian. Eventually, the Fleetwood family settled in Gloucestershire, England. Despite struggling academically, Mick showed a keen interest in acting and fencing. Recognizing his passion for music, Mick’s parents bought him a drum set at age 13. By 15, with his parents’ support, Mick left school to pursue a career in music full-time.

Mick Fleetwood Career

After moving to London, Fleetwood’s drumming caught the attention of keyboardist Peter Bardens, who invited him to join his band, the Cheynes. Throughout the 1960s, Mick played with various bands, gaining experience and recognition. His big break came when he joined John Mayall & the Bluesbreakers, where he met future Fleetwood Mac co-founders Peter Green and John McVie. After being fired from the Bluesbreakers due to his drinking, Fleetwood, Green, and McVie formed Fleetwood Mac.

Fleetwood Mac

The band’s debut album, “Peter Green’s Fleetwood Mac,” was released in 1968. Following successful tours and additional albums like “Mr. Wonderful” and “Man of the World,” internal conflicts led to Green’s departure.

Despite these challenges, Fleetwood Mac persisted, undergoing numerous lineup changes and evolving their sound. In 1975, the addition of Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks brought commercial success with the self-titled album “Fleetwood Mac,” which sold 5 million copies. Their next album, “Rumours” (1977), became a massive hit, solidifying their place in rock history.

Personal Life

During the early 1970s, Mick Fleetwood married model Jenny Boyd, with whom he had two children. However, their marriage was tumultuous, marked by infidelity and eventual divorce. Fleetwood’s affair with Stevie Nicks and his efforts to reconcile with Boyd added to the band’s internal drama.

Financial Challenges

Despite his success, Fleetwood’s financial management was problematic. He lived lavishly and made several poor business decisions, leading to significant debt. In 1984, Fleetwood filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, listing $2.5 million in assets against $3.7 million in debt. His assets were liquidated, including his $2.2 million Malibu home, but he was left with over $1 million in unpaid debts. His investments in real estate and other ventures, coupled with high-interest mortgages and a failed oil and gas investment, exacerbated his financial woes.

Recovery

Despite these setbacks, Mick Fleetwood eventually recovered financially. He capitalized on the enduring success of Fleetwood Mac, particularly through touring. In October 2018, a lawsuit revealed that each band member would earn $200,000 per show on their 2018-2019 Live Nation tour, with potential earnings of up to $14 million based on attendance and additional dates. Fleetwood has also ventured into real estate, owning a luxury rental property in Hawaii.

