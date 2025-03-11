Middle East-Based Silver Box Acquires Mobius Motors Kenya

Silver Box, a Middle East-based company, has officially acquired Mobius Motors Kenya, marking a new chapter for the pioneering Kenyan automotive manufacturer.

Founded 14 years ago with an estimated investment of Sh5 billion, Mobius Motors has played a key role in developing the local automotive industry.

According to the company, the acquisition aligns with its philosophy of growth and expansion. Following the takeover, Mobius has reopened service centers and resumed vehicle servicing for its customers.

The company also confirmed that full-scale production and manufacturing would resume by July 2025, starting with the Mobius 3 model. Additionally, a newly developed model, designed as a rugged 4×4 off-road SUV, is set to be launched by December 2025.

As part of the leadership transition, the company’s consultant and transaction advisor, Shabbir Jivanjee, has appointed John Kavila as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Mobius Motors.

Kavila expressed enthusiasm about his new role, stating that he is honored to lead a company renowned for its bold and innovative approach in creating a uniquely Kenyan automotive brand.

He emphasized the company’s commitment to expanding its market share and increasing accessibility for Kenyan consumers.

Outgoing CEO Nicolas Guibert welcomed the acquisition, expressing confidence in Silver Box’s ability to drive the company’s growth.

He noted that Silver Box’s bid stood out among three competing offers, as it ensured both the continuity and future expansion of Mobius Motors.

“I am happy to hand over to John Kavila, who will take on the development of Mobius Motors, a company founded by Joel Jackson 14 years ago. Over the past five years, I have worked relentlessly with the management team to elevate Mobius to the next level. John will receive the visionary and financial support from Silver Box to expand the brand’s market share, introduce new models, develop a network of service stations, and position Mobius as a major player in the African automotive industry,” Guibert said.