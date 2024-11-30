Miles McBride Siblings: Meet Trey and Kristen

Miles James “Deuce” McBride, born on September 8, 2000, is an American professional basketball player for the New York Knicks in the NBA.

A former standout at West Virginia University, he was drafted in 2021 and has become known for his defensive skills and scoring ability.

Recently, McBride returned from a knee injury, scoring 13 points and reaching 1,000 career points during a game against the Denver Nuggets.

He currently averages 10.9 points per game this season, contributing significantly off the bench for the Knicks.

Siblings

Miles has two siblings, an older brother named Trey, who plays basketball professionally in Germany, and a sister named Kristen, who is a senior volleyball player at West Virginia University.

The McBride family is athletic, with both parents also having played sports at the collegiate level—his father in basketball and his mother in tennis.

College career

McBride played college basketball for the West Virginia Mountaineers from 2019 to 2021.

During his freshman year, he made an immediate impact, averaging 9.5 points, 3.2 assists, and 2.1 rebounds per game.

His ability to contribute as a guard was evident, and he quickly became a key player for the Mountaineers.

His performance earned him a spot on the Big 12 All-Freshman Team, highlighting his potential and talent in a competitive conference.

In his sophomore year, McBride significantly elevated his game, increasing his scoring average to 15.9 points per game while also contributing with 4.7 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

Also Read: OG Anunoby Siblings: A Vloser Loom at the Basketball Player’s Family Tree

Known for his tenacious defense, he was recognized as one of the best perimeter defenders in college basketball.

His standout performance in the NCAA tournament came against Morehead State, where he scored a career-high 30 points in the first round, helping lead his team to victory.

For his impressive season, he earned Second Team All-Big 12 honors, solidifying his status as one of the top players in the conference.

NBA career

After two successful years at West Virginia, McBride declared for the NBA Draft and was selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder with the 36th overall pick in 2021.

He was subsequently traded to the New York Knicks, where he began his professional career.

In his rookie season with the Knicks, McBride played primarily as a backup guard.

Despite fluctuating minutes due to the depth of the Knicks’ roster, he showcased his defensive prowess and ability to score when called upon.

As of the 2023-2024 season, McBride faced some challenges with injuries but has returned to form.

In a recent game against the Denver Nuggets, he scored 13 points and reached a milestone of 1,000 career points, demonstrating his growth as a player.

Currently, he is averaging around 10.9 points per game this season, continuing to develop his role within the Knicks’ rotation and proving to be a valuable asset off the bench.