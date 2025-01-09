Ministry to Release KCSE Results on Today, Officials Say 

The results for the 2024 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations are expected to be released Thursday January 8 in Nairobi.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba will preside over the event which had been delayed for weeks.

Officials at the ministry said all was set for the event.

He had announced in December 2024 that the results will be released in the second week of January 2025.

He explained there was no delay in the process of releasing the results.

“If any, the students are to report to universities and other colleges from June. There is no delay,” he said.

Kenya National Examination Council officials had met president William Ruto to brief him on the results before announcing they would release the same.

The exam began on October 28 with 965,501 candidates sitting the assessment across 10,755 exam centres across the country.

Ogamba said that the Ministry of Education recorded 621 examination malpractices after the exams, adding the cases were reported across 198 examination centres. The government had contracted 32,800 examiners this year, up from 29,876 in 2023, to ensure timely and accurate marking, adding that the marking of the KPSEA exams has already been completed.