Minor aged two drowns in basin of water in Zimmerman

Police are investigating an incident where a minor drowned in a basin full of water in Nairobi’s Zimmerman area.

The parents of the baby boy, aged two, told police they had left him with a house girl when the incident happened on Thursday March 27.

The girl told police she was busy with other household chores when she realized the child had drowned in the basin that was full of water.

The boy had been playing near the basin when the incident happened.

Police visited the scene and confirmed the body had drowned.

The girl and other neighbours rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Such accidents are common in homes amid calls on parents and guardians to be careful when with minors.

Meanwhile, four cases of suicide were Thursday reported to police in separate incidents.

The first one was reported in Huruma in CDF area where one Zacharia Kariuki Muiru, 47 died by suicide.

He is said to have hanged himself using a belt that was tied around the door grill of his house.

Information obtained from family members is that the deceased had domestic wrangles with his wife on Thursday evening, prompting his wife to seek refuge at her sister’s place at Kariobangi South.

The body, which had no visible injuries, was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

In Mwea West, Kirinyaga County, one Michael Mbogo Kiura, 41, died by suicide by hanging himself using a manila rope tied around his neck from one of the roof rafters inside his house.

No suicide note was recovered.

In Kipkaren, Nandi County, one Japheth Kimutai, 24, died by suicide by hanging himself using a waist belt tied around his neck from one of the roof rafters inside his house.

In Nyamaiya, Nyamira County, one Dennis Sunda, 31, died by suicide by hanging himself using a sisal rope tied around his neck from one of the roof rafters inside his room.

The bodies were moved to mortuaries pending autopsy and other investigations, police said.

Cases of suicide have been on the rise amid calls for action to stop the trend.