Minor dies after accidentally swallowing pesticide in village in Meru 

Detectives are investigating an incident where a minor aged three died after she swallowed a poison in Muili, Tigania, Meru County.

The girl was under the care of her elder sister when she stumbled on a bottle containing an ant’s pesticide and swallowed it.

Police said the pesticide called Sulban prompted her to start vomiting. This forced the family members to rush her to hospital where she died while being attended to.

Police said they are investigating the incident. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other procedures.

In Mayoni, Kakamega County, the body of a boy was found in a sugarcane plantation after a suspected murder. The body of the boy aged about two and half years was discovered a day after he had gone missing from their home in the Bookers area, police said.

Police said the body had visible injuries on the face and neck indicating he was strangled. A group of women who were planting beans in the plantation stumbled on the body on August 11, police said.

A suspect in the murder is believed to have escaped the scene and police said he is known. Police said the suspect is believed to be his step father who was last seen with the boy. Efforts to get him for his statement were ongoing on Tuesday, police said.

A 73-year-old British woman collapsed and died in her house in Diani, Kwale County. Police said the woman identified as Jane Bowen was pronounced dead on arrival at a local hospital following the Monday August 11 incident.

The woman had earlier been involved in an accident and had surgery. She was nursing wounds at home before her death. Her husband was present when the incident happened, police said.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.