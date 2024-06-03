Miranda Kerr Sibling: Meet Matthew Kerr

Miranda Kerr is an Australian model who rose to prominence in 2007 as one of the Victoria’s Secret Angels.

She was the first Australian Victoria’s Secret model and also represented the Australian department store chain David Jones.

Kerr began modelling at age 13, winning the 1997 Dolly magazine model search competition.

Over the years, she has consistently ranked on the Forbes list of highest earning models since 2008.

Additionally, Kerr has launched her own brand of organic skincare products, KORA Organics, and has written a self-help book.

Sibling

Kerr has one younger brother named Matthew Kerr.

Matthew has kept a relatively low public profile compared to his sister, but he has been involved in her business ventures and has supported her in various ways.

Career

Kerr’s career began unexpectedly in 1997 when she entered a modeling competition at age 13 and won.

This led to significant media attention and she soon became the most sought-after new face in Australia.

She went on to study Nutrition and Health Psychology at the Academy of Natural Living in Australia before moving to New York to pursue a full-time modeling career.

Kerr’s modeling career included working with top fashion brands such as Victoria’s Secret, where she became the first and only Australian model to be signed as an Angel in 2007.

She has also worked with other prominent brands like Balenciaga, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Chanel, Christian Dior, Miu Miu, Givenchy, Loewe and Stella McCartney.

In addition to her modeling career, Kerr has expanded her passion for holistic living by graduating from the New York School of Integrative Nutrition in 2010 and becoming a Certified Health Coach.

She has also designed several successful product lines, including a collection for Royal Albert, a home furniture line, and a jewelry line with Swarovski.

Kerr is also the Founder and CEO of KORA Organics, a leading global certified organic skincare brand that she founded in 2009.

The brand has expanded globally and is sold in over 30 countries.

Endorsement deals and collaborations

Kerr has leveraged her fame and popularity as a supermodel to secure numerous lucrative endorsement deals and collaborations with various brands throughout her career.

One of her most notable collaborations is with BUMPSUIT, a maternity clothing brand.

Kerr has modeled for the brand and helped design their signature pieces, showcasing her personal style and commitment to empowering women during pregnancy.

Kerr’s most successful venture is her own organic skincare line, KORA Organics, which she founded in 2009.

The brand has grown significantly over the years and is now sold in over 30 countries worldwide.

Kerr’s passion for holistic living and natural ingredients is reflected in the brand’s ethos.

Other high-profile endorsement deals include partnerships with luxury fashion brands like Louis Vuitton, where she has modeled their collections and sportswear brands like Reebok, where she has designed and promoted their products.

Fast fashion retailer H&M has also collaborated with Kerr on several occasions.

One unique collaboration was with Magnum ice cream, where Kerr designed two custom flavors: Pink Raspberry and White Chocolate.

This partnership allowed her to showcase her creativity and engage with a wider audience beyond the fashion industry.

Personal life

Kerr is married to Evan Spiegel, the co-founder and CEO of Snap Inc., the company behind Snapchat.

The couple started dating in 2015 and got engaged in July 2016.

They tied the knot on May 27, 2017, in a private ceremony at their home in Los Angeles.

Kerr and Evan Spiegel have three sons together. Their first child, a son named Hart Spiegel, was born on May 7, 2018.

Kerr announced her pregnancy on Instagram in November 2017.

Their second child, another son named Myles Spiegel, was born in October 2019. Kerr announced her pregnancy on Instagram in June 2019.

In September 2023, Kerr announced that she was expecting her third child, a son named Pierre Kerr Spiegel, who was born on February 27, 2024.

The family is known for keeping their personal life private, but they occasionally share glimpses of their life on social media.