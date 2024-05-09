Miss Teen USA Resigns Days After Miss USA Departure

Miss Teen USA has resigned her title, just days after Miss USA stepped down.

UmaSofia Srivastava announced the news on Instagram, saying her “personal values no longer fully align” with the pageant organisation.

It follows an earlier announcement from Miss USA Noelia Voigt, who cited mental health struggles as the reason for her departure.

The Miss Teen USA organisation said they supported UmaSofia’s decision and that a successor would be announced.

“After months of grappling with this decision, I have made the choice to resign from the title of Miss Teen USA 2023,” UmaSofia started her statement.

She said she “will always look back on my time as Miss NJ Teen USA fondly” and that the “experience of representing my state as a first generation, Mexican-Indian American at the national level was fulfilling in itself”.

UmaSofia then explained that her “personal values no longer fully align with the direction of the organisation”.

BBC Newsbeat has approached the Miss USA organisation for further comment.

Earlier this week, Miss USA Noelia Voigt announced her resignation, saying she believed in making decisions “that feel best for you and your mental health”.

“Prioritise your mental health, advocate for yourself and others by using your voice and never be afraid of what the future holds, even if it feels uncertain,” she wrote.

Fans online noticed that the first letter of each sentence of Noelia’s resignation statement spelled out “I AM SILENCED” – though the final three sentences spelled “HIP”.

Miss USA thanked Noelia and said on Instagram “the well-being of our titleholders is a top priority”.

It’s not just pageant queens who have recently left the organisation.

Noelia’s resignation came three days after Miss USA’s social media director, Claudia Michelle, announced her own exit from the brand, citing alleged “workplace toxicity and bullying” and saying that titleholders “should be heard and not silenced”.

“I have had the privilege of getting to work with Noelia closely and unfortunately seen a decline in her mental health since we first met,” she said.

Miss USA told USA Today that Claudia’s statement contained “false accusations”, and said the organisation was “committed to fostering a safe, inclusive and supportive environment, and we take these allegations seriously”.

Miss USA has previously courted controversy over the treatment of contestants, with allegations of contest rigging – which were denied.

In 2021, Max Sebrechts, a Miss USA vice-president, resigned his role after multiple contestants alleged he had sexually harassed them.

