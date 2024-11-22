Missing Carpenter Found Dead in Pool of Water in Wajir

A carpenter who had been missing was found dead in Lake Yahud area, Wajir County.

Mahat Ali Gedow, 48 was reported missing on November 19.

His body was found in the water the following day.

Police said they visited the scene and found a lifeless body lying on the shores of the said lake dressed in only red shorts without any visible physical injury.

A search was done around the lake by the officers who found his clothes (a trouser and a shirt) and open shoes that were positively identified to belong to the deceased by family members.

The body was retrieved from the lake and taken to Wajir County referral mortuary where an autopsy was conducted and the cause of death was established as drowning.

The body was released to the family members for burial in line with Islamic custom.

It is not clear what led to the drowning incident. The man was a carpenter in Wajir Town.

Elsewhere in the South B area, Nairobi, one Alex Wambua, 38 drowned after sliding into the swollen Ngong River.

The river meanders through the South and was swollen following heavy rains experienced in Nairobi and its environs.

Officials say most rivers are swollen following the rains and want the public to be cautious.

The incident happened on Thursday November 21 in the morning, police said.

The body was washed away by the water up to Likoni Bridge where it got stuck and was removed by members of public.

The body was moved to the mortuary, police said.